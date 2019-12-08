‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Rocks Daisy Dukes In Death Valley For Throwback Snap

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain wowed her fans once again with another throwback shot — this time while wearing a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes while on a trip in Death Valley.

The Daisy Dukes were a fairly dark shade and short enough to ably showcase her tanned and toned legs. They also expertly hugged the curve of her hips, and were a mid-rise cut so that her belly button was fully revealed.

Lauren paired the shorts with a grey spaghetti strap tank top. The tank featured a scooped neckline and was so low cut that it appeared to display a grey sports bra underneath. The combination of the two was sure to flatter the stunner’s ample cleavage. The top also sported a lace-up accent that only added to the sizzling vibes of the picture. Completing the ensemble was a pair of black and white sneakers.

Lauren wore a pair of black wayfarer style sunglasses to shield her eyes from the strong California sun and styled her hair into a practical ponytail. She appeared to be wearing little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her nails were painted a festive bright red.

The setting for the photo was the iconic Death Valley National Park. The desert area consistently boasts some of the highest temperatures in the country, which might explain Lauren’s skimpy attire.

Specifically in the valley’s “racetrack,” Lauren posed next to one of the wandering rocks. These stones have befuddled people for centuries, and scientists still do not know exactly how they are able to move. A line behind the stone showed its path along the sand.

The former nurse looked down at the wandering rock in the picture, raising her arms and flashing two peace signs. Behind her are scenic rocky mountains, along with the bright blue sky.

In her caption, Lauren cheekily asked her fans to name the location, adding a smug smiling emoji face.

The picture earned over 9,000 likes and more than 120 comments.

“You look amazing and the background is sick!” raved one awestruck fan.

“I’ve never seen this picture before you look incredible,” wrote a second.

“Goddess,” proclaimed a third, along with two hallelujah hand emoji and flexing bicep ones.

“I’d call it ‘exactly where I would want to be,'” teased a fourth, in response to Lauren’s query.

This is not the only recent throwback where the stunner rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes. She also featured on her husband’s Instagram account and sizzled in a tiny black pair while wearing fishnets and a sheer t-shirt, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.