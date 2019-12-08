WWE News: Tag Team Released By Company

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Sin Cara and Luke Harper have been released from their WWE contracts following months of speculation about their futures. However, they aren’t the only performers to be cut from the roster this weekend, as WWE has confirmed that Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension have also been deemed surplus to requirements.

Konnor and Viktor’s names weren’t mentioned among the string of reportedly unhappy superstars to have requested their releases in 2019. However, this news won’t come as a shock to the WWE Universe, as the tag team has barely featured on television since April.

At one time, the Ascension were regarded as one of WWE’s most promising pairings. During their time in NXT, they dominated the tag division and held the championships for almost a year. However, upon being promoted to the main roster in 2014, they struggled to find momentum and were subsequently booked as enhancement talents.

Konnor and Viktor are also a prime example of superstars who had their gimmicks sterilized upon promotion to the main roster. In NXT, they were depicted as gritty monster heels with an aura of darkness about them. As soon as they became a part of Monday Night Raw, however, they were given a cartoonish post-apocalyptic warrior gimmick, which was reminiscent of The Legion of Doom.

Most fans will attest that WWE misused Konnor and Viktor, but now that they’ve been set free from their deals, it will be interesting to see where they go from here. Should they decide to keep teaming with each other, they will have plenty of offers from independent companies. Furthermore, due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, they could end up in another mainstream promotion in the coming months.

WWE releasing several superstars today shows that the company is less worried about them joining AEW and becoming bigger names. It’s also possible that more unused performers will be let go in the near future, as there are multiple superstars essentially being paid to sit at home.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Primo and Epico could also be on the way out of WWE soon. The veteran tag team has been competing for a Puerto Rican promotion in recent months, which suggests that WWE has no future plans for the duo.

Mike Kanellis and The Revival are among the other superstars who reportedly want out of their current deals, but it remains to be seen if WWE is willing to release them from their deals.