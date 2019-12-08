Hannah Palmer Flashes Sideboob In Black Thong Bathing Suit That Can Barely Contain Her Curves

Hannah Palmer rocked a swimsuit embellished with plastic buckles.

Hannah Palmer ended the weekend by sharing yet another sizzling swimsuit video with her Instagram followers.

Hannah’s Sunday social media upload was a promotion for Bang Energy drinks. Posting her steamy ads for the company on Instagram has become a weekend ritual of sorts for the blond bombshell, who is always scantily clad in the videos. Her latest revealing ensemble was a black bathing suit with a thong back that exposed her peachy backside to potential danger. Hannah was posing on a rough wooden beam, putting her at risk of getting a splinter.

Hannah showed off her voluptuous figure from the side at the beginning of the video. Her swimsuit didn’t provide much side coverage, so she was flashing a generous amount of sideboob. The thin shoulder straps of her bathing suit crisscrossed in the back. They were attached to the front of the garment by small plastic side release buckles, which were located on the sides of Hannah’s swimsuit right beneath her bust line. Two straps and buckles also connected the front of the bathing suit to its thong back.

A front shot of Hannah revealed that so much of her bountiful cleavage was spilling out from the sides of her swimsuit that she was in serious danger of exposing too much, especially when she raised her arms up over her head.

Hannah was wearing her luxuriant blond waves down. She was shown running her fingers through her silky tresses as she gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The stunning swimsuit model let her natural beauty shine by wearing minimal makeup. Her shimmery eye shadow was a light pearly color that almost matched her skin tone, and her lipstick was an understated nude pink shade.

The backdrop of Hannah’s video was an array of lush, green tropical plants, which seemingly reminded her of Hawaii.

In just one hour, Hannah’s video garnered over 31,000 likes, and her 1.2 million followers flooded the comments section with compliments.

“OMG. So amazing beautiful and hot,” read one response to her video.

“She is the winner of the genetics lottery for sure,” another admirer remarked.

“All natural, All time beauty,” wrote a third fan.

“Hanna you are one fine woman, every inch of you is beautiful, and the best part is you’re 100% real, love ya,” read a fourth comment.

Many of Hannah’s followers were likely praising her natural beauty because they saw a video that the curvaceous model recently posted on Instagram a few days ago. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it showed a celebrity plastic surgeon verifying that Hannah does not have breast implants. The video has since been removed, and Hannah has not revealed why it was taken down.