Mandy Moore Gives The Critics Choice Awards 2020 A Shout-Out After ‘This Is Us’ & Cast Members Are Nominated

On Sunday, Mandy Moore showed up on social media to celebrate the news that her show, This Is Us, had been nominated for a Critics Choice Award. The NBC series, in which the star plays Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca, is currently airing Season 4. Mandy appeared to be thrilled as she called out this accomplishment on her Instagram by showing the official nominees in a photo as well as by writing about the happy situation in her caption.

“To be a part of the conversation 4 seasons in AND in such extraordinary company, is pretty mind blowing. Thank you @criticschoice!”

After stating that in her social media caption, she continued with specific congratulations sent to her colleagues who had also been nominated for individual awards.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays her daughter-in-law, Beth Pearson, was named as a nominee for Best Actress in a Drama Series, as was Sterling K. Brown, as Randall Pearson, who was named as a nominee for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Both Justin Harley, who plays Kevin Pearson, and Asante Blackk, who plays the teenage version of Randall Pearson, were nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in a tough category given that both actors represent the same show.

In addition to Mandy citing the nominations list for her show and members of the cast who had been nominated for the 24th Critics Choice Awards, Variety published a full list of the nominations, which included This Is Us for best drama series and its competition. The NBC show is up against Netflix’s The Crown, OWN’S David Makes Man, HBO’S Game of Thrones, CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, FX’s Pose, and HBO’s Succession.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Many of Mandy’s 4 million Instagram followers were thrilled about the This Is Us Critics Choice nominations. Within one hour of posting a picture of the award nominations, the actress/singer was rewarded with more than 14,000 likes. In addition, 79 comments came in with social media users writing about how they feel about the nominations.

“Yay so happy Susan Kelechi Watson finally got nominated!!! But where is your nomination?? Season 4 has been your best yet!!” stated one fan.

“Yeah the fact that they continue to snub you is frustrating. You’re amazing in this!” exclaimed another follower, who appeared to be disappointed for Mandy.

“Yayyy amazing show and an amazing cast,” remarked another admirer, who added a red heart emoji.

“U da besss @mandymooremm! But congrats to you toooo! Ur breaking my heart weekly,” said This Is Us cast member and nominee, Susan Kelechi Watson, who added three clapping hands emoji.

The annual Critic Choice Awards show will air live on The CW on January 12 at 7 p.m., with Taye Diggs hosting.