‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Shows Diana Prince And Steve Trevor Reuniting

Wonder Woman fans rejoice, the trailer for the highly-anticipated Gal Gadot sequel is here after dropping at Brazils Comic Con Experience this Sunday. For the first time ever at CCXP, a trailer was live-streamed with the rest of the world on Twitter and over 50,000 users tuned in to watch a brief panel held by Gadot and director Patty Jenkins, which ended with the two-minute 25-second trailer.

There was a lot to digest in the new video clip, which was entirely set to “Blue Monday” by New Order. The trailer was totally 80s from the clothing to the aesthetic, to the settings which included and three-level mall. Diana Prince can be seen sitting down to drinks with Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) as they discuss being in love during their lives. The two appear to be friends, but Barbara will eventually take on the persona of Cheetah, one of the film’s main villains.

Maxwell Lord also gets his big debut in the trailer, played by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. How the “king of infomercials” will play into the plot remains to be seen, but he looks to be working on something more than mischevious in the movie. Eventually, the moment all fans have been waiting for happens, with the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

Diana’s love interest from the first movie appeared to perish at the end of Wonder Woman, but he was never shown actually dying and a body was never revealed to the audience. How Steve makes it into 1984 is a mystery at this point, and its the biggest question on everyone’s list. Lots of lasso-swinging action ensues, with Diana swinging from lightning which was seen in yesterday’s teaser. The trailer also showed off Diana in her new all gold bodysuit fit with wings, which is quite the upgrade from the costume fans know her to usually be donning.

Not much is revealed about the plot at this time, but more details can be expected when a second trailer debuts next year.

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 – in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

Loading...

According to Gadot who was in attendance for the panel, Wonder Woman 1984 will follow Diana as she takes on her calling in life, to save mankind.

“In this movie, we’re going to find Diana in 1984. She’s quite lonely. She lost all of her friends over the years, and she’s doing what she needs to do. She’s doing her calling. She’s helping mankind and saving them — until something crazy is about to happen to her,” the actress told the crowd according to Entertainment Weekly.

DC Comics Wonder Woman 1984 debuts June 5, 2020.