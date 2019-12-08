Denise Bidot Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Blue Satin: ‘Just Needed An Excuse To Post This Suit’

Curvy bombshell Denise Bidot headed into the weekend with a winning attitude and a fabulous outfit. The gorgeous plus-size model rocked an exquisite metallic blue satin suit by Henning in her latest Instagram post, putting her voluptuous figure on full display as she showcased the stylish two-piece.

Reporting from New York’s famous Rescue Spa, one of her favorite places to hang out in and recharge her batteries, the buxom babe checked in with fans to send out her well-wishes for the weekend. Denise took advantage of the opportunity to show off the incredible outfit, which caught the eye with its shimmering azure color. The model looked effortlessly chic as she posed against the backdrop of a white wall, one beautifully ornate with lavish picture frames and an elegant large mirror. The stunning suit looked very flattering on her curvaceous figure, highlighting her hourglass frame and showcasing her bountiful curves in an alluring display.

The classy two-piece was made up of a chic one-breasted jacket that skimmed her thigh, and which she wore open to show off the cute top she had on underneath. Two satin-covered buttons adorned the fashionable blazer, which also sported padded shoulders and elegant notched lapels. The suit continued with a sophisticated pair of straight-leg trousers that hugged her curves in all the right places, swathing her round hips and voluptuous thighs in a silken embrace.

Denise teamed up the gorgeous suit with a tight-fitting cream top, which she wore tucked into the high-waist trousers to accentuate her tiny waistline and trim midsection. The clingy item emphasized her shapely bust, showing a great deal of decolletage by way of its scoop neckline. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting, it certainly shone the spotlight on her buxom curves. The curvy beauty completed the outfit with cream open-toed sandals, which perfectly matched her top. She added glitz to her attire with a dramatic pair of massive gold hoop earrings.

The Latin-Arab beauty was certainly dressed to impress, and her hairstyle followed suit. The 33-year-old hottie worked her luscious tresses up into a chic bun, while leaving the rest of her locks to cascade down her back and over her shoulder in a sleek fashion.

The curvy model paired the smoldering look with a bubbly attitude, flashing a beaming smile and doing the peace sign. Her relaxed, carefree attitude was reflected in the rest of her body language as well, as she posed with one hip cocked to the side and her hand stuffed in her pocket.

“Have a great weekend kids,” Denise wished her legion of fans in the photo caption, adding a victory hand emoji, followed by a cheeky emoji of a winking face with the tongue sticking out. She also gave a shout-out to Henning, thanking the luxury womenswear brand for the fabulous suit.

As expected, the pic received a lot of love from Denise’s admirers, racking up a little shy of 7,650 likes and 90-plus comments.

“I literally love everything about this picture [tipping hand emoji] work!” wrote one follower.

“U DEFINITELY Slaying It!!!” penned another fan, tagging Denise in their post and adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“You look fabulous!! That blue is perfection!!” exclaimed a third person.

“I adore you!!!! You’re beautiful, thick and your style is AMAZING,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer, trailed by a string of sparkles emoji.