Olivia Jade And Isabella Giannulli Are Expecting A ‘Miserable’ Christmas This Year, Inside Sources Say

Christmas is right around the corner but Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, are not exactly in the holiday spirit. In fact, inside sources say they are expecting a dreadful holiday because of their parents legal drama. One thing is for sure, it won’t be a traditional Christmas for them, according to inTouch.

Christmas is usually a time that is focused on love and family, but Loughlin’s family is currently going through some of the hardest times of their lives due to her and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli’s, involvement in the college admission scandal. The girls know that this could be the last Christmas in which they are all together as a family, inside sources say.

“Christmas is usually a family affair for Lori — it’s obviously going to be very different this year if she’s behind bars. Olivia and Isabella are saying it’ll be miserable and in some ways they’re dreading it. Lori’s facing years in prison so Christmas may never be the same again. The girls are desperately trying to stay strong, put on a brave face and get on with their lives, but it’s not easy. While most of their friends are going to holiday parties and having fun, they’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit of things.”

Even with all that is going on in her parent’s lives, Olivia is trying to get at least one aspect of her own life back to normal. Prior to the scandal she was a popular YouTuber and Instagram influencer with big name brand deals. Following the scandal, she lost those deals and didn’t post a video for months.

Just this past week, Olivia returned to the platform to post a short two minute video in which she explained that she can’t talk about what’s been going on legally but she wants to start making videos again. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia claims she really misses YouTube and that she feels a part of her has been missing since she had to stop making videos.

Safe to say, the video wasn’t received very well. It earned 135,000 dislikes and is currently sitting at 5 million views. Surprisingly, Olivia left the comments on, which were of course filled with a plethora of angry remarks.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and her husband are in a waiting period as their case slowly moves forward. They have pleaded not guilty to bribe related charges and could spend decades in prison if convicted.