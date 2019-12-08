Vale Genta Sizzles In An Orange Thong Bikini While Snacking On A Melon

Vale quipped that she's 'one in a melon!'

Vale Genta shared a set of bikini photos that had her fans drooling. On Sunday, the 22-year-old actress and social media sensation shared the stunning snapshots with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. She was pictured posing with a juicy edible prop.

For her poolside photo shoot, Vale rocked a vibrant orange bikini. The swimsuit featured a cheeky thong back that sat down low on her slender hips. The tiny, triangular garment showcased Vale’s pert derrière, which was unmarked by tan lines.

Vale was posing on her stomach, so very little of the front of her tangerine-colored two-piece could be seen. It featured adjustable spaghetti straps and a wide under-bust band that encircled Vale’s sculpted back. Vale was resting on her elbows and arching her back, which provided a small peek at one of the top’s triangle cups.

Vale accessorized her bathing suit with a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses with dark lenses and frames. She also sported quite a bit of jewelry, including small gold hoop earrings, a tiny silver ear cuff, a delicate gold chain necklace, and multiple rings on her fingers. Vale wore her slightly tousled dark blond tresses down, and she pushed her hair to the side over her left shoulder. For her beauty look, she sported a petal pink lip.

Vale was lounging near the corner edge of a pool, where she was about to munch on a melon. She was holding a slice of the small fruit in her hands, and the rest of it was sitting on the ground beside her. The bright flesh inside the melon’s dark green rind almost matched the color of her bikini.

In the first snapshot of her two-photo set, Vale was pictured laughing and looking down. In the second picture, the Guilty Party star showed off less of her pearly whites and looked directly at the camera.

Vale’s photos garnered more than 24,000 likes over the span of an hour. Fire emoji were also popular reactions to her post, which was fitting since the color of the tiny icons matched that of her bikini.

Many of Vale’s followers informed her that they liked her photos because they enjoyed seeing her shapely backside.

“Best butt on instagram!!!” wrote one fan.

“What a butt!!!!!!” read another remark that was punctuated with a long series of tongue-out emoji.

“That little booty looks nice,” commented a third fan.

However, one of the few compliments that Vale responded to wasn’t about her butt.

“The color mix on these pictures is sooo nice,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Thank youuuh,” Vale responded.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vale recently impressed her fans with a different set of bikini photos that were snapped during a trip to Miami. However, her peachy rear wasn’t visible in those pictures.