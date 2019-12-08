‘Sesame Street’ Puppeteer Matt Vogel Posts Touching Tribute To Mentor Caroll Spinney, TV’s Original Big Bird

The actor took over the role of TV's beloved bird when Spinney retired in 2018, and he will walk in shoes at the Kennedy Center honors.

The death of Caroll Spinney, the legendary Sesame Street puppeteer who voiced the beloved characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch for nearly 50 years before passing the torch to his apprentice Matt Vogel last year, has left television fans all over the world in mourning.

Spinney died at age 85 on Sunday at his home in Connecticut, and fans have taken to social media to remember the PBS legend’s iconic career on the same day that Sesame Street received Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement in arts.

On the Kennedy Center Instagram page, fans commented on a photo of Spinney’s iconic Big Bird character as he stood alongside Sesame Street co-founders Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett. Fellow Muppets Elmo and Abby Cadabby were perched atop Big Bird for the photo. The Sesame Street veterans also posed with fellow Kennedy Center Honors recipients Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, Michael Tilson Thomas, and R&B group Earth Wind and Fire.

The photo was taken at a pre-awards dinner on Saturday night hours before Spinney’s death, the New York Post notes. The grieving Sesame Street co-founders were still expected to accept the award at Sunday’s event.

In a touching tribute, Vogel, who took over the role of Big Bird permanently in 2018 and continues to bring life to Kermit the Frog, the Count, and other iconic characters, wrote that he will be thinking of his “friend and mentor” Caroll Spinney at the Kennedy Center Honors as he wears the famous bird’s legs they both shared. The 49-year-old puppeteer thanked Spinney for all that he taught him.

Tonight, at the Kennedy Center Honors, I will be wearing these famous bird's legs and thinking about my friend and mentor, Caroll Spinney. Caroll taught me to keep an innocence and childlike quality alive—not only in Big Bird, but in myself. Thank you, Caroll.

Vogel will forever have his work cut out for him as he plays the 8-foot tall yellow bird that so many generations of fans have grown to love.

“My job is to carry on where Caroll left off,” he told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

“I try to honor the original performance and the heart and soul of that character and be the best version of Big Bird that I can be.”

In addition to Vogel’s tribute, other famous fans remembered the late children’s television legend. One of the most poignant posts came from actress Holly Robinson-Peete. The 21 Jump Street alum posted a vintage video of Spinney’s Oscar the Grouch alongside her dad, Matt Robinson, who played the original Gordon on Sesame Street from 1969 to 1972.

Robinson-Peete noted that her dad was with Spinney’s Oscar the very first time the trashcan-dwelling character performed the song “I Love Trash” in an early episode of Sesame Street.

Where were you when you 1st heard the song “I love trash”?Well my dad was w/ #Oscarthegrouch when he performed it for the 1st time! Betcha didn’t know he was orange before he was green????

Today #CarrollSpinney who voiced Oscar & Big bird passed???? An incredible man @sesamestreet pic.twitter.com/KadXkLrhh4 — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) December 8, 2019

And in another touching tribute, family friend Shooter Jennings, who got to know Spinney when his dad Waylon Jennings worked with him in the 1985 feature film Follow that Bird, praised the late puppeteer for his kindness. The singer said Spinney became part of his family.