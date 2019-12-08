‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Sneak Peek Reveals Fan Comments About The Cast, Spoiler Video Taps Kim & Co.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian posted a video on Instagram that included spoilers for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). The clip, which centered around an analysis Kim’s publicist had taken regarding the current season of the show, revealed what certain fans think about the show’s cast members in no uncertain terms.

The cast gathered around Kim to hear her report on what others had to say about them.

Khloe was the first reality star from KUWTK to be mentioned. The person weighing in summed up the mother of one by stating why Khloe is “by far the favorite.”

“…funniest, realest [sic], relatable voice of reason.”

After hearing those words, the blond bombshell looked a bit uncomfortable and deep in thought.

Another fan’s response about cast members on this season of KUWTK came from someone who wants to see more of Kim as she relates to her husband, Kanye West, within the constraints of their marriage.

“It feels like a whole aspect of her life we haven’t had access to.”

As for Scott? According to the analysis, 48 percent of those polled want to see more of Kourtney’s baby daddy and his “pranks” and “podcast humor” on KUWTK.

“He’s the antagonist of the show, but in a good way. An entertaining villain…,” according to the analysis report.

Scott seemed a bit surprised about these thoughts as he moved around uncomfortably on a couch while rocking a blue hoodie.

Kourtney’s commenter suggested that she doesn’t show a lot of what happens with her when she appears on the show.

Khloe, who seemed irritated by that remark, responded by basically stating that the fact Kourt does not share more of her life was obvious and seemingly intentional.

KUWTK spoilers often show up on cast members’ social media accounts. Last week, Kanye shared a clip of a scene from that Sunday’s new episode in which he had made up a “bored game” for the others to enjoy and be stimulated by on a lazy day.