Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Scandalously Short Pink Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her Instagram followers enthralled with a sizzling double update she shared. In the photos, she rocked a scandalous pink mini dress by the brand Tiger Mist.

For both snaps in the post, Tarsha posed in a modern white kitchen. She sat on a white bar stool in front of a waterfall island crafted from white stone. Glossy gray cabinets with modern silver hardware were visible behind her, as were a series of stainless steel appliances.

Tarsha rocked a pink mini dress that barely covered up her curves. The top of the outfit was an off-the-shoulder style that left her bronzed skin exposed, and it dipped slightly in the middle. The look had long sleeves and a form-fitting silhouette, and it ended high on her thighs. Tarsha’s toned legs were on full display, and she placed her hands on her knee in a flirtatious pose.

Tarsha’s brunette locks tumbled down in voluminous curls, and she rocked soft nude lips and long lashes. A swipe of highlighter popped on her cheek, and she stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face.

In the second snap, Tarsha showed off a bit more of the look by resting one arm on the back of the bar stool and the other on the seat. She gazed off into the distance for the second pose, and the positioning of her arms meant that a hint of cleavage was visible. A few strands of pink fabric cascaded down the chest of the dress, adding a bit of visual interest. Tarsha opted not to wear any accessories, allowing her beauty to do the talking.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the stunner from Australia in the mini dress, and the post racked up over 5,000 likes within just 36 minutes. Many of her fans headed straight to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Omg woman crush every day,” one follower said, loving the ensemble and Tarsha’s toned body.

Loading...

“Absolute perfection, love to squeeze you,” another fan said.

Another follower was more distracted by Tarsha’s eyes than her ample assets, and commented, “your eyes are amazingly mesmerizing lovely lady.”

One fan simply said, “you are so gorgeous,” followed by a heart emoji.

Tarsha loves showing off her toned legs in mini dresses, whether they’re strapless or have long sleeves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia rocked a gray mini dress that had a sheer component on the top. The result was scandalously sexy, leaving little to the imagination. Her followers went wild over her curves in the stunning shot, which was taken at nighttime.