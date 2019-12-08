Bella Hadid Rocks A Colorful Swimsuit As She Lounges On Her Side On The Beach With A Drink In Hand

Bella Hadid has a habit of showing up on Instagram while wearing various bikinis and other sexy swimsuits. The lanky supermodel did so again on Sunday as she basked in the bright sun on a sandy beach with what looked like an adult beverage in hand. With or without alcohol, the 21-year-old good looker was no doubt enjoying her day, which was probably spent in Miami since that’s where she has been vacationing these days, as has her buddy Kendall Jenner.

For her latest social media snap, Bella rocked a tiny, one-piece bathing suit that revealed all of her enviable assets. Although the colorful, orange-and-yellow print garment was not a bikini, the effect of the cut-out design was quite similar. The top of the swimsuit was styled like a bandeau while one side dipped down to join the thong-like bottoms. That part of the ensemble rode high on her hips nearly to her tiny waist while the front of the bottom dipped well below her navel.

Bella accessorized her beachy wardrobe with a bit of bling, including round gold earrings, a bracelet, and a gorgeous, raised stone, gold ring. Her manicure was on point as she rocked dark blue polish and she wore a pair of granny-style, rimless sunglasses with orange lenses to match her attire. Her hair was tightly slicked back from her face, revealing that she was practically devoid of makeup. However, she did possess groomed brows and a natural lipstick to accent her plump pout.

Her pose was inviting. As she lay on her side to let the bright rays hit the right spots, she either waved at someone in the distance or she was holding up her hand to block out the sun from her pretty face. One leg was crossed over the other, with the bottom of both shapely pins cropped out of the sexy shot that had been taken with a requisite Sunshine State palm tree in the background.

Other bathers in the vicinity milled around as one fellow rocked a big towel and a baseball cap. Others relaxed beneath large tan beach umbrellas that had been solidly stuck deep into the sand.

Many of Bella’s 27.1 million followers enjoyed her bikini-clad update on Instagram within less than an hour of being shared. More than 449,000 fans liked the beachy post, including singer Dua Lipa, while 1,200-plus people commented about what they were seeing and how they were feeling.

“Body goals,” stated one fan.

“Oh my god u are so beautiful wtf,” said a second admirer, who added a crying face emoji.

“Love the Orange!” said a third follower, who added a red heart emoji.