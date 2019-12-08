Caitlyn Jenner’s Fans Slam The Kardashian-Jenners For Not Greeting Her After ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Elimination

Caitlyn Jenner’s fans are upset with her family after they were noticeably absent at her elimination for I’m A Celebrity…Get me out of Here!

The former E! reality star was eliminated from the British reality show in a double elimination on Friday, December 6, per Us Weekly. The outlet reports that, once Jenner was escorted off of the jungle, she seemingly didn’t have anyone in attendance to greet her as she made her way home. The contestants are typically greeted by their families following their exit on the competition show.

Many fans of Jenner’s and I’m A Celebrity… were shocked to learn that none of her famous family, including daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, weren’t in attendance to support their dad. The fans quickly turned to social media to express their distaste for the way Jenner’s family treated her after she was eliminated. Many even commented under Kylie’s tweet to express their thoughts to her directly.

“Shame no one turned up to greet Caitlyn as she left I’m a celeb I was a massive fan of yours and Khloe I’ve spent thousands on your products but no more….” one fan wrote to Kylie.

“Absolutely disgusting the lack of support you showed your dad in the jungle selfish!!!” another fan tweeted to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

While fans were upset with her children, Caitlyn shared on her Instagram page that she was doing more than fine on Saturday, December 7. Shortly after being eliminated, she said she was in fact greeted by several of her friends. She also shared that she was getting her hair and makeup done, something she hadn’t been able to do for weeks while on the show.

Loading...

In addition to her friends being in attendance to help her through her elimination, Jenner shared that she was greeted by her longtime partner, Sophia Hutchins. Hutchins was reportedly on her way to greet Jenner following her elimination. The two even posed for a picture together on the beach, where Hutchins shared that she was relieved that Jenner was no longer on the show and in the jungle.

The absence of the Kardashian-Jenner family at Jenner’s elimination could have something to do with the way the family’s patriarch portrayed them during her time on the competition show. In multiple clips, Jenner dished about several personal issues with the Kardashian-Jenner family, including her current relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Jenner is reportedly facing legal trouble after informing her castmates that she and the Revenge Body star haven’t spoken to each other since Jenner began transitioning in 2014.