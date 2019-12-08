Reginae Carter Mentions Dating Older Men During Chat About Playing Ray J’s Love Interest In A Christmas Movie

Reginae Carter and Ray J star in the TV movie 'Dear Santa, I Need A Date.'

Reginae Carter, the 21-year-old daughter of “Lollipop” rapper Lil Wayne and reality TV star Toya Wright, has been trying to break into acting, and one of her latest roles is in a holiday-themed romantic comedy. During an interview with Atlanta Black Star, Reginae talked about her experience working on the movie and how her character’s love life compares to her own in one key way. For the interview, she was joined by the director of the movie, Terri Vaughn.

Reginae’s new movie is titled Dear Santa, I Need a Date. She plays Nicole, a potential love interest for Ray J’s character, Jason. Jason meets Nicole via a dating app, but when he meets her in person, he finds her youthful looks a cause for concern. Reginae revealed that she related to her character because Nicole was romantically interested in an older man.

“I don’t want to give out too much, but it’s a twist in it that it’s like wow,” she said. “This is what’s going on and I can kind of relate to it so I kind of, like, tapped in it. It was good for me.”

Terri jumped in to ask Reginae if she’s been dating older men, and the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star answered in the affirmative. She also made sure to let Terri know that she hasn’t lied to these guys about her age.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the older man Reginae was most recently linked to was 28-year-old YFN Lucci. However, Reginae’s mother, Toya, confirmed that the couple had called it quits back in August. Toya was never a fan of the relationship. She advised her daughter not to get involved with Lucci after expressing her disapproval of the 8-year age difference between Reginae and the rapper.

During an interview with Classix 102.3, Reginae talked about what it was like playing the love interest of Ray J, who is 17 years her senior.

“Ray J, he’s like my brother, so I feel like we kind of connected as soon as we seen each other,” Reginae said.

Tis’ the season for holiday movies! Here’s an exclusive look into the TV One original, #DearSantaINeedADate with @RayJ, Anne-Marie Johnson, and Reagan Gomez-Preston. Tune in for the premiere Sun. 7/6C. pic.twitter.com/A9rF3nXDDC — TV One (@tvonetv) December 7, 2019

Reginae described her experience working with Ray J as “fun” and said that she was “very comfortable” filming her scenes with him. She also teased that what goes down between their characters is “something that actually happened” to her.

Dear Santa, I Need a Date is about a brother (Ray J) and sister (Reagan Gomez-Preston) who are feeling pressured by their parents to find love before the holidays. The siblings make a bet to see who can bring a date home for Christmas, and hilarity ensues. The movie airs tonight at 7 p.m. EST on TV One.