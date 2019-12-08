Serena Williams Flaunts Her Curvy Thighs On A Boat

Tennis superstar Serena Williams stunned her 11.8 million Instagram followers with another sizzling snap taken while she was out on a boat enjoying the sunshine. The photo was a quirky meta shot in which a picture was taken of someone taking a picture of Serena with a cell phone.

Serena stood towards the edge of the boat, in front of a luxurious-looking day bed covered with pillows in a mix of fabrics, from graphic to solid brown. Serena wore a swimsuit cover-up in a wild print that skimmed her curves. Though her swimsuit wasn’t visible, Serena still managed to flash a fair bit of skin with her pose. The bombshell stretched one leg up high in the air, holding it with her arm in a scandalous and super impressive pose.

Serena’s hair was pulled back in a voluminous ponytail, which cascaded down her back and reached all the way to her derriere. The tennis star confessed in the caption of the post that she had nicknamed the ponytail “Trixie,” and she also tagged a hair company that does extensions, Lustrous Mane. The company crafted a custom ponytail for her, and shared a few snaps of Serena on their own Instagram page.

In the photo that Serena shared, though the sky was still blue, the lighting had a bit of a glow as if the sun was beginning to set towards one side of the sky.

Serena’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 319,500 likes within just five hours. Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, made sure to like the photo as well. While Venus wasn’t in Serena’s latest Instagram update, she shared a short video on her own page in which she danced with Serena, so the two were adventuring together in the Bahamas.

Many of Serena’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the daring and flexible pose.

“Girl is too much, and we love it too much!!!” one fan said.

Another fan commented “if I had a bucket list, meeting you would be at the top of it.”

“Yessssss to you and Trixie,” another fan added.

“Well good morning to you too! That’s what I call a morning stretch,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Serena has been keeping her followers in the loop about her latest vacation, and flaunting her muscular physique in different outfits. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a skimpy bikini. The bikini bottoms were a thong style, and Serena treated her followers to a view from behind that showed off her insane glutes.