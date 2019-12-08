Issa Vegas Shows Off Her incredible Body In Pink Bikini On Instagram

Fitness model and Instagram star Issa Vegas took to her page on Sunday morning and wowed her fans with a very hot picture, one where she flaunted her famous figure in a bikini.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a pink bikini that allowed her to show off her well-toned legs, pert booty and taut stomach.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and back. She wore a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application included a transparent lip gloss, a tinge of pink blush, matching eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, winged eyeliner and lots of mascara.

To her fans’ delight, the model posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first snap, Issa struck a side pose, tugged at her bikini bottoms and stuck her booty out to put it on full display.

That’s not all, but she also showed off her enviable thighs in the process. The model looked away from the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second picture, the model struck a frontal pose. She folded one of her arms under her breasts while she raised the other one and placed a hand on her head. The hottie looked straight into the camera and once again left her lips slightly parted to give off very sexy vibes.

In the second picture, Issa also flaunted an ample amount of cleavage and also showed off her taut stomach.

The model decided not to use a geotag with her post, therefore, her location could not be known. In the caption, Issa wrote that ‘pink is the new black.’

She wrote the rest of her caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans to comment with the word ‘pink’ separately and without interruption, adding that if someone succeeds, she will give them a follow-back and will also mention the winner in her stories.

Within an hour of posting, the snap racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 1,500 comments which shows that Issa is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You are such a gorgeous woman,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Your beauty is like a star that everyone can see, but not everyone can touch,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan remarked on the model’s beautiful looks and called her a goddess.