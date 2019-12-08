Elizabeth Hurley Wraps Herself In Red Satin For Flirty Instagram Update: ‘Perfect For Xmas’

Elizabeth Hurley served up a particularly sultry Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The Royals star took to the popular social media platform to showcase her favorite shade of red. She demonstrated her chromatic preferences with a sizzling look that left fans speechless and in awe of her stunning beauty.

Her latest crowd-dazzling pic saw Elizabeth looking fabulous in red satin. The gorgeous actress wore what appeared to be a glossy robe and very little else. Posing at home, the 54-year-old stunner sat down on the floor, resting comfortably on a plush, elegant-looking rug in a faded Prussian blue color. The item sported an elaborate floral pattern in a contrasting cream color. The sumptuous palette beautifully complemented her fiery-red attire, calling attention to her trim physique.

In a bid to tantalize her fans, Elizabeth wore the silky robe wrapped around her torso, leaving her sculpted shoulders and ample decolletage area completely exposed. The sleek garment draped down her body, swathing her curves in a silken embrace. The Bedazzled star oozed a relaxed air of sexy nonchalance as she sat on the lavish rug with one leg tucked under the other, letting the robe freely fall around her flawless form. The casual pose highlighted her chiseled thighs, which she bared by pulling up the robe to show off her pins.

Elizabeth showed plenty of skin in the flirty pic. Aside from her bare shoulders and legs, her slender arms were also showcased. The Austin Powers actress leaned on one hand for support and held up the robe with the other, thereby keeping the garment from sliding off of her bust. The gesture lured the gaze to her perky chest, and called attention to the fact that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath the loose-fitting item.

While Elizabeth may not have been wearing much in terms of clothing, her glam was party-ready. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel wore her signature makeup, accentuating her stirring blue eyes with dark eyeliner. She also wore a shimmering dark eyeshadow and a touch of mascara, and plumped up her luscious lips with a pink lip gloss. The English beauty looked up at the camera with a gleaming smile. Her shiny tresses framed her face and draped over her shoulder, her locks caught under her red robe as she held the item in place with her hand.

In the caption, Elizabeth told fans that the lustrous color was called “Chinese red,” also known as “Valentino red,” and that it was perfectly suited for the festive Christmas atmosphere that would soon be filling their hearts and homes. She further expressed her feelings on the topic with an added heart emoji.

Needless to say, fans were entranced with the sultry pic. The photo garnered more than 32,000 likes within two hours of having been posted, in addition to upward of 680 comments.

“Well this Chinese man here thinks you look gorgeous in Chinese red,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji and a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Awe, you look like someone just unwrapped you under the tree,” remarked another Instagrammer.

“The perfect wrap for the perfect gift,” quipped a third follower.

“Always been one of the most beautiful women in the world!!! Still are!!!!” gushed a fourth fan.