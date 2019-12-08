Nicole Scherzinger Rehearses For Solo Gigs In London As She Rocks Skintight Pants & A Monogrammed Drum Kit

Nicole Scherzinger is going solo in London for just two concerts. The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman has booked The Boulevard Theatre in Soho for December 8 and 9, according to What’s On Stage.

As she prepped for these two shows, Nicole hit up Instagram in an update that showed the brunette beauty testing her mic while standing in front of a monogrammed drum kit. Judging from the writing on the wall behind her, the sassy singer was getting ready to whale at Bush Studios, a popular rehearsal space in London’s tony Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood.

As she posed for her two-picture social media pack, Nicole rocked super tight leather (or pleather) pants that revealed her gorgeous curves. The waistband was slung low on her enviable hips.

Her long, lush locks were styled with a trendy, extreme side part, while her tresses fell down in loose curls to hit the front of her ivory silk shirt. The star wore a bit of bling in the form of super long earrings and a couple of rings.

As she stared into the camera in the two images, both of her expressions were fairly seductive. She wore a face full of makeup, including enhanced and shaped brows, black eyeliner, black mascara, blush and contouring, and a natural colored lip. In the first image, she cocked her head to the side while in the second image, she threw her head back a bit to effect a flirtatious expression as the 41-year-old talent parted her luscious, plump lips.

London has become Hawaiian-born Nicole’s stomping ground these days. She recently appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s feline-centric musical, Cats, in which she played the expressive Grizabella. She has also been hitting the small screen in the U.K. with her presence as a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity.

That said, when Nicole’s solo concerts in the British capital are completed, she will keep on singing for her fans since the Pussycat Dolls have decided to reunite in 2020. The vivacious group will also release a new EP in January. They appeared on The X Factor this past week, performing for the first time together in more than a decade.

Many of Nicole’s 4.2 million followers reacted to the singer’s most recent Instagram update. Within an hour of being shared, the post received more than 44,000 likes and 336 comments.

“I can’t wait to hear you sing one day,” said one Instagram user who added clapping hands and a double pink heart emoji.

“Lookin like a goddess,” stated a second admirer.

“I’m dead at you going solo already,” remarked a third follower.

“Wish I was there too! The audience will be blessed to listen to you live singing what you feel the most. You could do these around Europe, we’re up for it!” suggested a fourth fan, who added a clapping hands emoji.