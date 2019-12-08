Tulsi Gabbard Remembers John Lennon: ‘Give Peace A Chance’

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is running a campaign that focuses on ending the “forever wars” and regime-change wars she believes have come to define United States foreign policy. To commemorate the late rhythm guitarist of The Beatles, John Lennon, the Hawaii Representative took to Twitter to remember the musician and cite the lyrics to one of his most well-known songs, Newsweek reports.

“Remembering John Lennon today,” she tweeted before quoting the lyrics.

“All we are saying is give peace a chance.”

The 1969 anti-war song, “Give Peace a Chance,” was written by Lennon along with former Beatles bandmate Paul McCarney, and was a collaboration between Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, for the Plastic Ono Band. Newsweek reports that the song became the United States’ “anthem of the anti-war movement” in the early 1970s.

Gabbard — an Iraq War veteran — kicked off her campaign with an anti-war speech that called out Donald Trump and his administration for selling U.S. troops and weapons to the highest bidding foreign countries, per the campaign’s press release. She also warned of the dangers of nuclear war, which she said could destroy the planet in “mere minutes.”

“Bending the arc of history away from war and toward peace … will require every one of us to stand up against the military industrial complex and powerful, self-serving politicians who have a vested interest in perpetual war,” Gabbard said at one point during the speech.

Rather than debate the wisdom of US military intervention in foreign countries, those who profit from these wars smear me with “foreign agent” lies. I will usher in a new foreign policy that is in our country’s best interests and allows us to be force for good in the world. pic.twitter.com/VQN6kQaDvx — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 4, 2019

Gabbard has frequently taken aim at Trump’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she was particularly harsh in her criticism of Trump’s revelation that he is ready to go to war with Iran on the conditions set forth by Saudi Arabia.

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters,” she tweeted. “Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s b*tch is not ‘America First.'”

The 38-year-old congresswoman also praised Jon Stewart’s viral speech in support of compensation for 9/11 victims and first responders. Following her praise, she blasted the U.S. for its continued dealings with countries like Saudi Arabia and militant terrorist networks such as Al-Qaeda.

“This is why we are so outraged at our government for supporting Saudi Arabia & Al-Qaeda — the terrorists who attacked us,” he wrote.

Gabbard has also taken aim at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for her support of regime change wars. Clinton has supported invading Iraq and worked as Secretary of State in Barack Obama’s administration, which led to the expansion of the U.S. drone program.