NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Could Form ‘Big Three’ Of Blake Griffin, Luka Doncic, And Kristaps Porzingis

Can Blake Griffin turn the Mavericks into a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference?

As they struggle to consistently win games in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star power forward Blake Griffin and his future with the Detroit Pistons. With the team clearly doesn’t have a clear path to title contention, most people believe that the Pistons should consider trading Griffin and other veterans before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline and undergo a rebuilding process. According to Fadeaway World, one of the NBA teams who could pursue Griffin on the trade market is the Dallas Mavericks.

Though they don’t have players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Mavericks are establishing a very impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, thanks to last season’s Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic. With Doncic’s MVP caliber game, the Mavericks continue to rise in the Western Conference standings and as of now, they are on a five-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot.

However, despite their strong start, the Mavericks are still not considered as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. To change that narrative, Fadeaway World suggested that the Mavericks should target a player like Griffin before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

“Adding Blake would form a formidable duo in the frontcourt with Kristaps. This season, Kristaps has yet to hit his stride and playing the center position could be the change that he needs to turn this season around. With the attention that Blake draws, this should lead to more open shots for Kristaps and the rest of the team.”

The potential arrival of Griffin would ease the load on Doncic’s shoulders on the offensive end of the floor, and it could help Porzingis regain his All-Star form. With Griffin, Doncic, and Porzingis all capable of becoming the main man, they would definitely need to make adjustments with their game in order to make things work in Dallas. However, if they grow together and build chemistry, the Mavericks would be having a formidable “Big Three” that could strengthen their chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

In the proposed trade deal by Fadeaway World, the Mavericks would be sending a trade package including Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Jalen Brunson, and a future second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Griffin. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

The potential deal would also be beneficial for the Pistons, especially if they are already planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild. However, the suggested offer won’t likely be enough to convince the Pistons to send Griffin to Dallas. If they are serious about acquiring Griffin, the Mavericks may also be needing to include another young player or a future first-round pick in the trade package.