UFC Star Bryce Mitchell Offers To Beat Up Politicians For President Trump: ‘I’ll Do It For Free’

Mitchell made the offer to the president after pulling of a remarkably rare 'body twister' submission in the first round against his opponent.

Ultimate Fight Championship star Bryce Mitchell, on the heels of a stunningly rare win just four minutes into the first round, had a special offer for President Donald Trump after the match, in which he claimed he would beat up politicians in Washington D.C. for free.

According to The Daily Wire, Mitchell, who had just pulled off the second “body twister” submission in UFC history for a quick win against Matt Sayles in the first round, made the offer to Trump in his post-fight interview with UFC commentator John Anik, after giving props to his family and friends in his home state of Arkansas.

“And Donald Trump,” Mitchell shouted, “I’m up here in D.C. If you need help whoopin’ some politicians, holler at me brother; I’ll do it for free!”

Saturday night’s slate of UFC fights took place in Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena.

Mitchell’s “body twister” submission is the first one UFC fans have witnessed in eight years, making Mitchell’s win even more special against a tough opponent, according to MMA Fighting.

“Mitchell joins ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung as the only fighters to pull off the Twister—a move created by Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Eddie Bravo—inside the UFC Octagon,” the report said.

The winning fighter also demanded that his sponsor, Reebok, make him a custom pair of camo shorts for future fights, telling the company that they’d have to “kill” him because he has no plans of “shutting up” about it.

While Twitter erupted over Mitchell’s offer to take on elected official in the nation’s capital, Trump hasn’t yet responded to the offer, though the president does have a healthy relationship with the sport in general.

As The Daily Wire reported, Trump offered praise to pro-Trump MMA fighter Tito Ortiz on Saturday night for his victory against Alberto El Patron, a professional wrestling star.

“Congratulations to @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot,” Trump tweeted.

Ortiz, the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” made clear his support for the president during the McAllen, Texas fight by donning a pair of “Trump 2020” shorts and showed off similar banners in his corner for his debut in Combate Americas — a Hispanic MMA league.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was widely reported that during his appearance at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, the president faced overwhelming boos from the crowd after he entered the venue and made his way to his seats.

However, the next day, Fox & Friends host Ed Henry claimed that the crowd was actually cheering for the president, contrary to what other media outlets reported based on video footage of the event.

“If you actually listen to the audio and the video, there clearly were a ton of cheers. And who cares? The president was clearly trying to have a fun night,” Henry said.