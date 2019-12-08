Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Sizzles In Flirty Floral Mini Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood stunned her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update. The post was an advertisement for the online retailer Fashion Nova, who Sara has worked with many times, modelling everything from mini dresses to skimpy lingerie.

In the first snap in the double update, Sara posed in front of a stone ledge area with a waterfall and greenery visible in the background. She rocked a feminine floral mini dress that featured a straight neckline and thin spaghetti straps. The neckline wasn’t plunging, but it still managed to flaunt some of Sara’s tantalizing cleavage.

The dress barely came to mid-thigh, with a flirty ruffle visible at the bottom. It had a delicate floral pattern with a black background and pink flowers with green leaves. Sara made sure to tell her followers exactly which Fashion Nova dress she wore in the picture, so that they would be able to snag their own version.

The blond beauty finished the ensemble with a black jacket that was halfway off, and her blond hair was down in tousled waves. She had a radiant smile on her face in the first picture, and raised one hand to her face as she posed for the camera.

The second snap that Sara shared was taken from further away, and gave her followers a better view of her slice of paradise in Oregon. Behind her is a large stone formation with a thin waterfall cascading down, filling the space around it with magical mist. Sara glanced over her shoulder in the full-length pose, which also gave her followers a peek at her toned legs and the black boots she wore with the ensemble. She told her followers in the caption that she was “feeling flirty.”

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the mini dress and gorgeous scenery, and the post received over 30,700 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Your calves are on point!” one follower said, loving the glimpse at her toned legs in the second photo.

“Nice dress Sara, the color goes well with the surround but i have to to say that your smile makes the photograph,” another fan commented.

Another fan added “you look amazing as always Sara.”

“Love that smile… I hope you are looking forward to the holidays,” another fan said.

Sara has become known for sharing snaps in which she showcases her dangerous curves in front of stunning natural backdrops. While the blond bombshell travels from time to time, many of her photos are taken in Oregon. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a massive Instagram update that featured ten snaps of herself in various places in Oregon.