Polish Model Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Skintight Workout Gear

The Instagram model looked stunning in her sports bra and matching leggings.

On Sunday, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a sizzling snap with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the bombshell posed on a purple yoga mat in an opulent room. A large gold framed mirror and two ornate chairs can be seen in the blurred background. Veronica sat with her knees bent, as she gazed flirtatiously into the camera.

She sizzled in an off-white sports bra and matching leggings. The figure-hugging ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. Veronica also sported a pair of pastel tennis shoes from the footwear company, New Balance. She accessorized the sporty look with a silver watch and dainty necklace, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, the blonde beauty styled her luscious locks in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and winged eyeliner. Her nails were also manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media star stated that she does not want Sunday to end.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 39,000 likes. Many of Veronica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more expressive in their praise.

“Looking so beautiful in white Veronica,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Such an amazing and beautiful picture, dear Veronica. Wishing you a very blessed day dear friend. Sunday days forever, that sounds good to me,” wrote another follower.

“Wow… you are so gorgeous baby,” added a different devotee.

One commenter went as far as to liken the model to an angelic being.

“Beautiful beautiful and absolutely beautiful Veronica. You know God cannot be everywhere so he sent you as an angel to bless us everyday. And I hope your Sunday stays for a long long time,” said the Instagram user.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated fans by responding to some of the comments.

This is not the first time that the model has flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to upload risque content. Recently, the beauty posted a picture, in which she wore a plunging, black bodysuit. That post has been liked over 113,000 times since it was shared.