Pauline Tantot Puts On A Mesh Dress That’s Too Short On Instagram

Pauline Tantot shared a sizzling new Instagram photo today, as she rocked a mesh dress that left the bottom of her booty exposed. The dress featured colorful, vertical stripes in the Jamaican colors of red, green, and yellow. Plus, it incorporated dark purple too. The cut of the dress was simple, with thick straps and a short hem. The ensemble featured black trim throughout. She wore a white thong bikini underneath, which was visible under the mesh. But what made the look so risqué was how short the dress was, as it failed to cover her booty all the way. This left the bottom of her derriere on full display, which was most evident in the first photo of the set.

The blonde was seen posing with her back angled diagonally towards the camera, as she looked into the distance to her right. She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and placed her hands in the front of her dress. She stood on a stretch of sandy beach, with a small green building in the backdrop. A Jamaican flag could be seen, along with a white fence that obscured the ocean views.

The second photo was similar, except it showed Pauline looking down. A final picture was of her facing her back straight-on, as she left her hands by her sides.

The photos were taken on a sunny day, with some puffy clouds in the sky.

Fans had plenty to say in the comments section about Pauline’s good looks.

“Beautiful is an understatement for you,” gushed a follower.

“Nice photo you look really stunning with this new hair style of yours Pauline,” wrote an admirer.

“Wow, you really are the most perfect woman. I love you so much you know?” expressed a fan.

“Ja maican me crazy,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

Pauline previously teased a trip somewhere, but it wasn’t until now that fans found out that she jetted off to Jamaica. This post is likely the first of several, as the stunner is likely enjoying the beautiful weather in various swimwear.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update a couple of days ago that was all about her booty. Except this time, she was photographed posing by her bathtub in a white thong. Pauline was topless and censored her chest with her hand, and was seen leaning over slightly with her right arm outstretched. She brushed her hair back behind her shoulders. A second photo of the set showed her standing up.