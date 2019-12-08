‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Lani & Eli Meet Again, JJ Pulls A Gun On Kristen

Days of Our Lives preview spoilers for next week reveal that there will be a ton of drama involving both Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and her newfound friend, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

In the preview, Lani is seen in Rome as she prays in the church where she’s getting prepared to become a nun. She’s stunned with her former boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) walks into the church and looks shocked to see her.

Eli asks Lani why she’s dressed as a nun, as he recently spoke with Lani’s father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), who told him that Lani had committed her life to a new man, not knowing that she meant God.

This will mark the first time since fans have seen Lani and Eli together following their disastrous wedding day. Viewers will remember that Lani was forced to leave Eli at the alter after Gabi Hernanez (Camila Banus) blackmailed her to do so using Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life as a bargaining chip.

Lani had to make the heartbreaking decision to leave Eli embarrassed and confused at the alter as she sadly lied to him and told him that she was no longer in love with him.

The reunion is sure to be an explosive one, and if Lani finds out that Eli is now dating Gabi after what she did to her she may finally spill the beans on the entire situation.

Eli discovers Lani is a nun, while JJ goes after Kristen. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/i73wZEinte — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 7, 2019

Meanwhile, JJ Devearux (Casey Moss) is determined to get revenge on Kristen DiMera for killing his girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia). Not a lot of details about Haley’s death have been given, except for that Kristen pushed her down the stairs after she lost her child.

JJ is now determined to make Kristen suffer they way he’s been suffering without Haley in his life. JJ has also been using drugs again, and he may be high when he finally encounters Kristen for the first time since Haley’s death.

JJ will pull a gun on Kristen and promise to end her life the same way that she ended Haley’s life. The former police officer knows his way around a gun, and is out of his mind with grief over his lost love, which could prove to be a dangerous combination.

Of course, Kristen will apologize to JJ, and fans may finally get the entire story of Haley’s death in the process. However, it seems unlikely that Days of Our Lives viewers will see JJ kill Kristen during the shocking encounter.