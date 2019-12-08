Miranda Lambert Flaunts Her Killer Legs Alongside Husband Brendan McLoughlin In Maui

Miranda Lambert looked stunning in her latest Instagram update, where she flaunted her legs in a series of photos from her vacation to Maui.

On Sunday, Miranda showed off her figure in a multi-slide post that featured some of the highlights from her trip to the BMI Songwriters festival alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

In the first photo, Miranda rocked a denim skirt and a floral blouse that showcased her hourglass figure as Brendan wrapped his arm around her in front of some gorgeous tropical scenery.

In another photo, the country music superstar wore a pair of short Daisy Dukes and a tank top that read “Aloha” on it as she showed off her long, lean legs while standing underneath a sign with her arms in the air.

Miranda had her long, blond hair braided into pigtails that fell over her shoulders in the snap and had a tan purse with fringe embellishment draped across her body. She also accessorized with some sunglasses clipped to the collar of her top, a watch on her wrist, and some black and pink sneakers on her feet.

In another shot, Miranda wore a dark-colored dress, which she paired with some white heeled ankle boots. Her legs were on full display yet again as her hair was styled in waves that cascaded over her chest.

In the caption of the photos, the singer revealed that Maui is “magical,” but that she is now headed home for some family time as the holidays quickly approach.

Meanwhile, Miranda’s over 3.8 million followers made short work of showing their love for the snaps, clicking the like button over 16,000 times and leaving more than 130 comments in the first 10 minutes after the update was posted to the social networking site.

“Your a beautiful soul, oh and that husband of yours???? You two look beautiful together and I could not imagine how beautiful your children would be,” one of Miranda’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photos.

“Your just a country girl all the way love you,” another adoring fan gushed over the singer.

“You two are just so adorable,” a third social media user said.

“Awww I love these pictures! You look so happy Miranda. I love it,” a fourth comment read.

