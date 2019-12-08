Angela Simmons Shares Photos Of Her On A Swing In Recent Vacation Instagram Post

Angela Simmons decided to share more dazzling photos from her tropical getaway in Bali.

The reality star and entrepreneur recently posted more images from her excursions to share with her robust Instagram following. In her latest update, Simmons is sitting on a swing in the middle of a tropical forest. She is wearing tight black shorts and a colorful cover-up in the photo. Simmons’ legs and thighs are on full display as her head is tilted back while she swings through the air.

In the second slide of the Instagram post, Simmons’ fans are able to get a view of her from the back. As the angle in the photo has shifted, Simmons turns her head so that her followers can catch a glimpse of her face. Her security belt that she is using in order to safely swing in the air is also seen.

The third photo of Simmons allows the influencer’s fans to see her hair and makeup. The reality star decided to style her hair in long, beachy waves, which are seen flowing as she continues to swing. Simmons is also rocking a bright red lipstick and doesn’t appear to have on any more makeup. As she is showing off a more serious expression, one of her legs is lifted up in the photo and her toes are flexed. Her accessories are also shown in the snap, and she is wearing pearl earrings and an anklet on her right ankle.

In the fourth and final photo of the slideshow, Simmons’ cover-up is flowing in the wind as she continues to swing. The fashion designer’s cover-up has an array of pink and blue shades throughout.

At the time of writing, Simmons’ post has received more than 20,000 likes. The update also received over 100 comments from her fans.

“Let your soul glow,” one follower wrote.

“She even has nice feet,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Swing with me one time,” another follower wrote.

“Beautiful and peaceful,” another fan said.

In her caption, Simmons shared with her followers that she was ready to welcome new beginnings in her life. The multi-talented celebrity has historically inspired others with her words on social media. In addition to sharing her own personal trauma, Simmons helps to encourage others to live their best life. The celebrity kid has even put her encouraging words into a business by launching her Purpose app, which is catered to empowering women.