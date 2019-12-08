Demi Rose Flaunts Her Bare Bottom In Thailand Sunset Photo

Demi Rose Mawby flaunted her backside Sunday in a photo from her recent stay in Thailand.

In the snap, the brunette bombshell was laying on her belly on the edge of an infinity pool. A row of trees could be seen just beyond the other edge of the pool. The ocean was behind her, and mountains could be seen in water on one side of the photo. A couple of ships could be seen in the ocean on the other side of the snap. The photo appeared to be at sunset, as sunlight could be seen coming through thick clouds on the horizon.

The photo also appeared to be filtered, highlighting the sunset colors in the sky. The orange and yellow hues reflecting on the water gave the picture a dreamy vibe as Demi’s figure stood out on the edge of the pool.

The picture captured the full length of the brunette bombshell’s body as she rested on her elbows on the side of the pool. Her face was turned toward the camera, but from the shadowy nature of the picture, it was impossible to tell if her eyes were closed or if she was looking down.

The view was all about the beauty’s backside as she donned only a thong bikini. With her hair tossed over one shoulder, the curve of her bare back could be seen, as well as her toned legs. The beauty appeared to have just come out of the water, as her hair was wet and her skin glistened in the light.

In the caption, the stunner mentioned something about a mirage as well as crediting the photographer.

Her fans loved seeing her in the idyllic scene.

“Very nice and beautiful photo and lovely Demi,” wrote one fan.

“Oh look my new wallpaper,” quipped a second admirer.

“Very wonderful shoot for a so gorgeous babe,” a third follower said.

“Sick pic hun, the background is to die for,” commented a fourth fan.

Many of Demi’s photos are to die for. She has teamed up with many photographers in the past to create some amazing shots in incredible locations. Her travels have lead her to many exotic places all over the world, and she often shares photos from her adventures with her 11.2 million followers. Over the summer, she has visited Cannes, Ibiza and Bali. On a recent visit to Los Angeles, she showed off her curves in a sheer robe.