Rachel Cook Dons A Crop Top And Ditches Bottoms In New Monochromatic Snap

Playboy model Rachel Cook took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 8, and treated her 2.6 million fans and followers to a very hot, monochromatic picture, one where she showed off major skin by ditching her panties.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a tight, white crop top with long sleeves and a turtle neck design that made her look nothing short of gorgeous. The stunner decided to wear no underwear and finished her look with knee-high socks to pull off a very provocative appearance.

Knowing that nudity is prohibited on the photo-sharing website, Rachel sat on the floor in such a way that her lady parts were censored. The move, however, allowed her to show off her pert derriere and lean legs.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, the model decided not to wear any jewelry or accessories. Staying true to her signature style, the model wore some makeup, however, her choice of colors could not be determined because the picture was black and white.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. To pose for the snap, Rachel looked away from the camera while she sat against the backdrop of a wall.

The model did not disclose anything about the location in her caption and also refrained from using a geotag.

In the caption, the stunner tagged her photographer, Jared Kocka, to give him photo credits.

Within three hours of going live, the sultry snap racked up more than 112,000 likes and close to 700 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on Instagram and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the snap and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“One of the best black and white photos I’ve seen but you are far too colorful a person for a black and white pic,” one of her fans shared his observation with the model.

“A beautiful face looks good in all types of haircuts. You look great with both long and short hair,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote that Rachel is his most favorite model.

“You are and will always be my most favorite model. You are just so gorgeous.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “very beautiful,” “hot af,” and “my fantasy girl,” to praise the hottie.

Fellow models Amberleigh West, Bruna Rangel Lima, and Chloe Othen also liked the picture.