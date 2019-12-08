WWE News: Legend Hasn’t Ruled Out One More Match, Would Have Liked To Face Current Star

Lance Storm recently returned to WWE as a backstage producer, but he hasn’t ruled out a return to in-ring action. As quoted by 411Mania, WWE (via YouTube) released an interview with the former Intercontinental Champion, and he was asked if he’d consider lacing up his boots once again.

According to Storm, he’d never rule out the possibility of another match, but he doesn’t think he’d be able to give his best effort as he’s a few steps behind the current generation. However, he is pleased to see some of his former students in the company and doing well.

“I don’t think I could keep up as well as I used to, but there are so many talented people here, and it’s just great. A lot of these people I’ve coached on different levels back when I was doing guest spots in the PC or even way back when developmental was in Louisville, and I was teaching guys like Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley. So, I’ve worked with a lot of these people before.”

During the interview, Storm revealed that he’s a fan of Shorty G, aka Chad Gable, and wishes that he could have faced him when he was still wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion has been watching G since he was a member of the NXT roster, and is very pleased with the former Olympic wrestler’s progress as a sports entertainer.

All good things must come to an end, but the #SWA family will live on in this industry. #Wrestling #TinyFeet pic.twitter.com/qbn1a85vTq — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 29, 2019

Storm isn’t in a rush to get back into the ring, but he’ll still get to work hands-on with all of the current superstars in his new role. His job will involve giving them advice and sharing his wisdom, which is a duty he thoroughly enjoys.

“It’s really rewarding, you know, getting to plant those seeds early and watch them grow, I guess for an analogy. It’s really rewarding.”

Prior to returning to WWE, Storm owned and ran his own wrestling school in Canada, which he closed earlier this year due to the physical demands of training performers. Some of the academy’s graduates include Tyler Breeze and former WWE star Emma, and his track record of success will serve him well as a backstage producer.

It remains to be seen if Storm has one more match left in him, but an in-ring return should please the WWE Universe if it happens. While the former champion was never known for his charisma and larger-than-life personality, he was one of the most respected in-ring competitors in the company during his tenure there.