Marie Osmond Stuns In Two Gorgeous Sequin Dresses At Sold Out Christmas Show At Mohegan Sun

Marie Osmond continues to delight fans with a number of gorgeous photos on her popular Instagram feed. As those who follow the 60-year-old on social media know, Osmond uses the platform to promote the various projects that she is working on while also sharing glimpses from her personal life as well. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, Osmond stunned in three different shots from her sold-out show at Mohegan Sun.

In the gorgeous new photo update, Osmond sizzled in a number of sparkly outfits. In the first photo in the series, the mother of eight appeared front and center on stage with a microphone in her hand. While clad in a green and blue sequin dress, Osmond wore her long, dark locks down and curled, accessorizing the look with a few bracelets and a pair of dangly silver earrings.

She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the second photo in the series, Osmond stunned in a curve-hugging black sequin dress as she once again belted out a tune on stage, this time with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree at her back. In the last photo in the series, Osmond sported the same dress as she wore in the first shot, this time wearing a furry white shawl over it.

In the caption of the photo, the beauty told fans that she enjoyed performing at Mohegan Sun for her Symphonic Christmas Show in one of the first performances that she has done since ending her Las Vegas residency. In just a short time from the post going live, it’s earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over the show.

“What a great treat for those who were able to attend. Cheers,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Hello happy Sunday thank you for your post you have beautiful taste God bless you and your family,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding a series of flame and rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“And we loved being there with you! You certainly know how to bring on the Christmas spirit! The ending with a sing along to Silent Night was brilliant and as others have said thank you for bringing your magic to the East Coast!,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Osmond rang in her 60th birthday at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, sharing some beautiful photos with fans.