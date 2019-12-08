Music World Reacts To The Sudden Death Of Rapper Juice Wrld

The 21-year-old rapper is remembered by his famous fans.

The death of Juice Wrld has left the music world in shock. The 21-year-old rapper died on Sunday morning after suffering a massive seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport. Juice Wrld passed away shortly after flying into his hometown from California just six days after his birthday, as The Inquisitr shared earlier today.

In his final Instagram post, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins on December 2, 1998, wrote that he was celebrating his birthday “all week.” Now, fans and famous friends are flocking to social media to remember the late rap star after his shocking, sudden death.

On Juice Wrld’s last Instagram post, musician Ben Baller commented.

“Bro I can’t believe it. I can’t. I just spoke to you. RIP and rest easy.”

“You were just giving me tips on how to battle my anxiety, rest easy juice,” Rapper Lil Tecca wrote.

“Sh*t crazy!!!!!!!!! U were so Genuine and humble. rest up legend,” singer Sean Kingston noted.

And Juice Wrld collaborator Seezyn, who worked with the late star on the 2018 SpiderMan: Into the Spiderverse song “Hide,” also had words to share.

“You broke my f***in’ heart bro. You broke my f***in’ heart. not you bro no.”

On Twitter, other members of the music world reacted to the sad news, including DJ Zedd, Lux, Rich Brian, No Jumper, and many more. MTV also paid tribute to the rapper.

RIP Juice Wrld ???? so talented and way way way too young — Lux (@Callux) December 8, 2019

This is insane. Rest in peace Juice Wrld. Way too young mannn. ☹️ — Rich Brian (@richbrian) December 8, 2019

Juice WRLD has reportedly passed away at age 21. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/6MoaxrZkY4 — MTV (@MTV) December 8, 2019

Juice Wrld’s short but iconic career had him collaborating with artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Ellie Goulding, BTS, Future, and many more big names. The rising star had big dreams for himself — and for his fans — as he recorded heartfelt hip-hop songs that he had hoped would make a difference.

“I want to be that person that leads people out of the place they’re at,” Juice Wrld told Billboard earlier this year. “And in the process, maybe I’ll find the key to get out of the place that I’m at. The low places I may wander into or get trapped in.”

In addition to his musical following, Juice Wrld found some unlikely fans after making made TV appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The “All Girls Are the Same” rapper also made a cameo on the web series Hot Ones earlier this year, in an episode titled “Juice WRLD Eats Spicy Wings Live.”

Ahead of his unexpected death, Juice Wrld had been scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles next week.