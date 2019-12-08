Buxom Babe Denise Bidot Teases Cleavage In Flirty Instagram Selfie

Curvy model Denise Bidot whipped out her phone for a gorgeous selfie shared to her Instagram page on Friday. At the time, the buxom brunette was enjoying a lively evening at the Dirty French restaurant in New York, and decided to check in with fans — and to give them a taste of the colorful atmosphere that is to be expected at the snazzy bistro.

The bubbly New Yorker showed her fun-loving, flirtatious side by striking a sultry, intentionally dramatic pose for the camera — one that did a fantastic job at capturing her stunning beauty and gave followers plenty to talk about. Denise found the perfect photo setting when she walked past a lavish floral arrangement that adorned the ledge of a wood panel wall. The opulent bouquet was made up of different types of white and pastel-pink roses, elegantly arranged in a ritzy display. A flashy sun-like ornament sparkled on the wall behind the delicate flowers, completing the whimsical decor.

As she passed by the eye-catching scene, Denise saw a selfie opportunity. The curvaceous model cozied up to the luxurious bouquet, leaning backwards as far as she could so that one lush white rose would perfectly fit behind her ear. As she stretched out her arm to snap the selfie, she closed her eyes and slightly parted her plump lips in a seductive way. Her other hand was lifted up to her face and gently kept the flower in place with the delicate touch of only two fingers, in a graceful gesture that added a coquettish air to the entire scene.

Closely cropped to her face and bust, the captivating selfie set the focus on her gorgeous glam. Denise wore her raven tresses pulled up in a stylish bun, leaving her beautiful features exposed. The gorgeous Latina sported a classy makeup that highlighted her natural beauty with the help of a subtle eyeshadow, a touch of dark eyeliner, and a dab of pink lipstick. Her curled, mascara-enhanced eyelashes looked particularly striking against the backdrop of understated shimmering eyeshadow. Her nails featured a chic dark manicure that complemented her glowing, bronzed skin. Chunky hoop earrings dangled from her ears, adding bling and texture to the feminine look.

Denise wore a sleek black leather jacket that left plenty of decolletage area exposed. Due to the angle of the shot, the busty model only teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage. A photo uploaded to her Instagram Stories offered a more detailed view of her party attire, revealing that Denise had paired the stylish jacket with a slinky snakeskin minidress. The low-cut item skimmed her shapely thighs, showing off a bounty of voluptuous curves. The ravishing plus-sized model completed the look with sheer black tights and long black boots.

Unsurprisingly, fans took immediate notice of the sultry selfie, rewarding the pic with a little shy of 4,000 likes and 70 comments.

“Babe you are smoking hottttt,” one person wrote under the eye-catching snap, adding a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“You gorgeous, sexy woman!” read another message, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“Great pic hun. I love the flower in your hair. Who gave you that idea?” asked a third Instagrammer, tagging Denise in their post.

It seems that some of her admirers had the fortune of running into the Latina-Arab beauty at the restaurant, judging by the messages in the comments section. Quite a few people reached out to tell Denise how much they relished meeting her in person at the upscale eatery.

“So nice to meet you. You are so kind and beautiful in person,” commented one fan, ending their message with a heart-eyes emoji.

Denise was gracious enough to reply.

“You are so sweet! I was taken back by your energy and beauty. Have a great evening bb and hope to run into you again soon xx,” she wrote, adding a blowing-kiss emoji.