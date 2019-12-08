Juice Wrld’s Net Worth Estimated At $6 Million

Juice Wrld has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, died at Chicago’s Midway airport after suffering a seizure, as The Inquisitr reported.

Juice Wrld Snags Major Contract That Speaks To His Promise As A Rapper

The rapper got his first big financial break in March 2018, when he signed a $3 million contract with Interscope Records at just 19 years of age. Shortly after his signing, the rapper spoke with Complex about his path and discussed why he took the deal and selected that particular label.

“Interscope felt like home, you know? I just went with what I was feeling,” the rapper said.

Juice Wrld Starts Racking Up Views On Streaming Platforms And Topping The Billboard Charts

After his signing with Interscope, Juice Wrld released his first studio album on May 23, 2018. The single “Lucid Dreams” reached #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, putting him on the map as an artist. Within just a few months, by November 2018, the rapper had a smash hit on his hands, as the song had over 500 million streams on Spotify and 200 million views on YouTube.

The Rapper Rewards Himself With A Rolls Royce

Juice Wrld grew up in Calumet Park, Illinois, but after making it in the industry he moved to California to continue working on his career. While not much is known about his real estate holdings, he did get in a dispute about a rental home in Tarzana, California.

As The Blast reported, the rapper was apparently interested in renting a home, but had very specific requirements about the space he wanted. Juice Wrld paid the deposit and began to look into the lease agreement, but when he went to inspect the home in person, he realized it wasn’t the right space for him. According to the rapper, the landlords kept $52,000 because they claimed damages, which led to Juice Wrld starting a lawsuit.

Juice Wrld also hasn’t been as open about buying a garage full of expensive cars as other rappers. However, according to the New York Post, he did opt to celebrate his song “Death Race for Love” debuting at Number 1 by purchasing a black-and-red Rolls Royce truck.

Juice Wrld Has Lawsuit Issues With His Single “Lucid Dreams”

Though Juice Wrld’s first contract netted him an impressive amount of money, he soon ran into trouble in relation to his song, “Lucid Dreams.”

The first issue came because the single contained a reworked sample from a Sting track called “Shape of My Heart.” While Sting apparently enjoyed the rapper’s interpretation, based on how the song was created, Sting ended up receiving 85% of the proceeds from the song, according to Alt Press. Juice Wrld himself only banked 15% of the earnings from the song.

Juice Wrld ran into another serious issue with “Lucid Dreams” when the band Yellowcard claimed that the rapper’s song copied parts of their song “Holly Wood Died.” The group, who are no longer making music together, asked for damages in excess of $15 million as well as money related to future earnings, such as an ownership share or running royalty payments, as Billboard reports.