Ally Lotti: Who Is Juice Wrld’s Girlfriend?

After his shocking death on Sunday, December 8, rapper Juice Wrld is leaving a plethora of fans and loved ones behind, including his longtime girlfriend Ally Lotti.

Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suddenly passed away after suffering from a seizure in Chicago’s Midway Airport. The rapper was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the age of 21. In addition to creating hits like “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are The Same,” Juice Wrld was also open about his personal life. The rapper was often seen with Lotti on Instagram, with many of his fans enjoying the couple’s excursions together. Although the couple were visible, many of their fans weren’t privy to knowing who the Instagram influencer is and how she and Juice Wrld’s romance came to be.

Ally Lotti’s Real Name Is Reportedly Alicia Leon & She Is From Alabama

According to NetworthLeaks, Lotti’s real name is Ally Lotti. However, back in August, the Instagram influencer shared on her Twitter page that her Ally Lotti name was simply a nickname and wasn’t her given name. She shared with her followers that both names, “Ally” and “Lotti” are nicknames and that Lotti was affectionately used by Juice Wrld. In her comments, many followers who dubbed themselves to be “real fans” of the model shared that her name is Alicia L. Leon, though Lotti hasn’t confirmed. She has also been referred to as “Alexa” in a Los Angeles Times feature of Juice. Although the model currently lives in Los Angeles, she reportedly has ties to Alabama, per Famous Birthdays.

Ally Lotti And Juice Wrld Began Dating In September 2018

According to The New York Times, the couple met as Juice’s star was beginning to rise, which concerned many of his friends. In addition to their six-year age difference (Ally is 27 and Juice was 21) the couple also faced issues with Juice’s drug use. The rapper announced in July 2019 that he was addicted to the recreational use of codeine. The rapper publicly apologized to Lotti for “scaring her” with his drug use. He has also referred to Lotti as “Everything I can ever want and ever need..period.” Lotti has yet to address Juice’s death publicly.

Ally Lotti Is Currently An Instagram Influencer

She is verified on Instagram and has more than 200,000 followers. Her followers reportedly saw a massive increase shortly after she began dating Juice. Many of Lotti’s content on the photo-sharing app consists of mirror photos and behind-the-scenes looks at her time with Juice on the road or in their home together. The influencer’s current net worth is $300,000, which is from her modeling and sponsored posts.