Angela Simmons Rocks A Black Swimsuit While Riding A Pool Toy On Instagram

Angela Simmons recently shared more photos from her latest vacation on Instagram.

The WeTV reality star shared two photos on her Instagram page with her 6.3 million followers on Sunday, December 8. In the photos, Simmons is seen at the center of an amazing pool in Bali. The pool, which consists of clear, blue water, is overlooking the ocean in the stunning photos. As the sun is subtly shining in Simmons’ post, she is seen straddling a unicorn float in the pool as she stares intensely away from the camera. The television personality is wearing a black swimsuit from Myra Swim in the photo. The swimsuit shows off her cleavage, and is also cut to show off Simmons’ back. The influencer’s toned thighs and arms are also on full display in the photo.

In the second photo, Simmons decided to switch angles for the photo op. While holding onto the unicorn, Simmons is now staring directly at the camera for the Instagram snapshot. Her fans are able to get a better view of her toned stomach in the second photo. She is also showing off even more cleavage in the photo. Her legs are also bent as she continues to ride her pool toy.

Simmons made sure that her hair and makeup looked just as flawless as her physique in her black swimsuit. The reality star is seen in the photo rocking nothing but bright red lipstick in terms of makeup. Her long, black hair is slightly wet in the photo, giving it a wavy look. Simmons decided to finish off the look with a black sun visor as she continued to enjoy more of the sun’s rays in the post.

At the time of writing, the steamy swimsuit photos from Simmons received more than 11,000 likes. The photo also received more than 80 comments from Simmons’ fans.

“A Princess and a Unicorn,” one fan wrote.

“I gotta crush on Angela….” another fan said, followed by multiple flame emoji.

“I love it!!” another fan exclaimed.

“You look gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

Simmons has been sharing photos from her time in Bali over the past weekend. While she is in Bali for a wedding. the tropical getaway seems to be perfect for the reality star. In addition to starring and serving as an executive producer on Growing Up Hip-Hop, Simmons is also the founder of brands Built NOT Bought and Purpose. The reality star manages her businesses while being a single mother to her son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr.