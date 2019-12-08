‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Shocking Exits & One Major Return

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there will be two shocking exits from Salem when Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) leave town.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will soon see both Sarah and Eric depart Salem as the storyline will dictate that the couple travel to Boston with their daughter, Mickey, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The pair will travel east to a specialist that they hope will save their baby girl in one of the most heartbreaking plots that the soap opera as delivered in recent months.

While both Sarah and Eric are favorites among viewers, it seems that their characters will not be gone for too long, and viewers will see them again in a matter of weeks.

It seems that their absence will open the door for other characters to shine, such as Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) who won’t be in the shadow of Sarah and Eric’s relationship any longer and may revert back to his scheming ways.

Currently, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), has been hot on Xander’s heels and is hoping to catch him doing something incriminating so that she can prove it was he and her grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) who killed Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) and not her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), who is currently in prison for the crime.

Meanwhile, although Sarah and Eric are leaving the landscape for a while, fans will also see a new face. Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) adopted son, David, will age a bit and that means a new set of actors will play the role.

The character was previously played by twins Jaxton and Dexter Ellis. However, twin brothers Caleb and Kyler Ends have been cast in the role as David, the son of the late Jordan whom Rafe has been caring for over the past year since her death.

The little boys may look very familiar to soap opera fans, as they reportedly used to play Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) son James on General Hospital.

In addition, Alison Sweeney, who portrays the fan-favorite role of Sami Brady is also set to return. She announced that she would be back for scenes that will air over the summer, and fans couldn’t be more excited, per Soap Opera Digest.

As viewers already know, casting is a revolving door on soap operas, and on Days of Our Lives it seems that there is always someone new popping up while fans are forced to say goodbye to some beloved characters.