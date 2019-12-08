Britney Spears Sparks Mental Health Worries After Twirling Around In ‘Bizarre’ Instagram Video

Britney Spears is sparking some mental health worries among fans after posting what was described as a “manic” and “bizarre” video on Instagram.

The singer posted the video on Saturday, showing herself dancing on the balcony of her home as she wore a floral sundress. But as The Blast noted, some commenters believed that Britney looked disheveled and had unusually dark eye makeup, leading them to question if she was suffering more mental health issues. At one point, Britney changes outfits and part of the clothing falls off her shoulder.

Some took note of Britney’s past struggles with her mental health, wondering if she was still in a difficult place.

“I seriously worry about her,” one person wrote. “She doesn’t seem ‘right.’ Loved her back in the day, and still think she’s a sweet soul, but something is just off.”

Another noted that the singer doesn’t seem to have grown up much beyond her teenage years.

“It’s like watching a time capsule. The hair, the makeup, the chokers, the dresses, etc.,” the person wrote. “It’s like she’s consistently frozen in 2001. Just strange.”

This is not the first time that fans have expressed concern over one of Britney’s Instagram posts. Back in September, the singer shared a video of herself wearing two different dresses and making what many found to be a confusing statement about looking like a bumblebee.

“Oh lord we are losing her again,” one fan wrote in the comments.

The singer has famously struggled in the past, and earlier this year checked into a mental health facility. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, sources close to her said that she was sent to the facility against her will. An insider claimed that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, learned that the singer was not taking her prescribed medication on a regular basis. This prompted a visit to her doctor and a new prescription — which Britney reportedly also refused to take.

Loading...

Jamie, who still held a court-ordered conservatorship over her legal affairs, then reportedly threatened to pull the plug on her Las Vegas residency if Britney didn’t comply with the doctor’s orders. When she balked, her father put a stop to the show, and its ending was blamed on health issues, the report noted. Months later, Britney was sent to a mental health facility for further treatment, the report claimed.

After she returned, Britney took to Instagram to assure fans that she would be fine and was planning on making a comeback soon.

“Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney said in the video.