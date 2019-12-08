‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Flashes Enviable Curves In Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Maitland Ward flaunted her long legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes for her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Saturday.

In the sexy snapshot, Maitland looked smoking hot as she stood in a bedroom wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, which she left unbuttoned at the top to showcase her ample cleavage. She also rocked a pair of very short Daisy Dukes, which she also left unbuttoned as she tugged on them and flashed her underwear.

The Boy Meets World star’s curvy hips and tiny waist were also on display as she smiled for the camera. Maitland had her shoulder-length red hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous curls that grazed the tops of her shoulders.

The actress also wore a full face of makeup in the shot, sporting defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her face, and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout. She wore no jewelry, but did accessorize the look with some bright red polish on her fingernails.

In the background of the picture, a bed with white linens and a gray blanket can be seen, as Maitland reveals in the caption that she’s getting very close to hitting 1 million followers on Instagram, and that she’s officially started a countdown.

Meanwhile, Maitland’s over 997,000 followers appeared to approve of the post, and made short work of clicking the like button over 51,000 times while leaving over 580 comments in less than 24 hours after the photo went live on the platform.

“Very beautiful eyes. Much respect for you,” one of Maitland’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“How beautiful you are!!! Holy genes, and congrats for the effort having that amazing body,” another adoring fan gushed over the actress.

Loading...

“Dannnnng I wouldn’t say no. The woman of my dreams,” a third comment read.

“You look absolutely beautiful. I love a women who has red hair,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland got the pulses of her fans racing again just days before her Daisy Dukes photo when she posed in an all-red outfit while picking out a Christmas tree.

Maitland Ward stunned in a red crop top and matching lounge pants as she posed in front of gorgeous flocked trees at the lot. That upload also proved to be popular among the actress’ fans, and has gained over 34,000 likes and more than 330 comments to date.