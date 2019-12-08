Kylie Jenner Reveals That She’s Already Planning Daughter Stormi Webster’s ‘Insane’ Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner recently shared that she is already excited to see what will happen at her daughter Stormi Webster’s second birthday.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted on her Twitter page that, while Stormi’s birthday isn’t until 2020, she is already in planning mode. The entrepreneur’s only child will turn 2 on February 1, and Jenner shared with her followers that she already has some ideas to ensure that her baby girl has a party to remember, per People Magazine.

“Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday.. it’s gonna be insane I can’t wait,” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

The tweet from Jenner received mixed reviews from her 29.6 million Twitter followers. While some of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans were equally as excited for Stormi’s upcoming big day, many criticized her for revealing that she would be making the party such an epic day for her daughter. Some users even argued that Stormi may be too young for the party they assume Jenner has in mind.

“I could imagine! You went way out for her first birthday. That was a wonderful party and so beautiful and special. Most memorable moments of how much you love your beautiful daughter!” one fan cheered.

“Just have a nice meal with a dope cake, your 2-year-old daughter will not remember the millions you spent on her party that you could donate to children in need of food and water,” another suggested.

“Fun fact: Two-year-olds don’t remember sh*t,” another user tweeted, followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

Jenner’s eagerness to throw an amazing birthday party for Stormi comes less than one year after she celebrated her first birthday alongside her then-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott. The beauty CEO had an extravagant, theme park-inspired party titled StormiWorld. The wordplay was possibly a reference to Stormi’s dad’s Grammy-nominated album, Astroworld.

Loading...

In addition to the theme park look, Jenner decided to go all-out with the aesthetics of the party. The event included fries that were inspired by Louis Vuitton. The party also had a live performance of “Baby Shark,” which was one of Stormi’s favorite tunes.

Jenner’s desire for Stormi to have an unforgettable bash may also be because this could be Stormi’s first birthday without her parents being a couple. Jenner and Scott made headlines back in October when they decided to end their relationship after two years. The couple has both shared, though, that their focus is on Stormi’s life, whether they are together or not.