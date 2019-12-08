Kaley Cuoco Smiles In ‘Obligatory’ Family Christmas Photo From New York City

Kaley Cuoco is getting into the Christmas spirit with her family, and she’s got the photo to prove it. The former Big Bang Theory star is currently away from home as she’s living in New York City. That’s where she’s filming her brand new television series, The Flight Attendant, but she’s still surrounded by those closest to her.

On Saturday, it appeared that Kaley got in some precious family time when she shared a brand new photo. The snap featured her sister, Briana Cuoco, and both of her parents as they stood in front of a large Christmas tree for an “obligatory” pic, which she also admitted was magical.

In the snap, Kaley is flanked by her mother and sister. She wore a heavy hooded sweatshirt with a black purse draped across her body. She had her long, blond hair parted in the center and pulled back behind her head.

The actress also appeared to be wearing a minimal makeup look for the shot, rocking a fresh face, bright eyes, and subtle lips with a hint of pink blush on her cheeks.

Kaley’s sister, Briana, smiled for the camera as well as she sported a black ensemble, and matching coat and purse. She had her dark, shiny hair styled in straight strands that fell down her shoulders with a black beanie on top.

Kaley’s mother and father both wore dark coats and sunglasses as they snuggled in close to their daughters for the photograph.

In the background of the image, tons of people can be seen busily strolling the streets of NYC. Meanwhile, Kaley’s husband, Karl Cook, was absent from the picture.

Of course, Kaley’s nearly 6 million followers fell in love with the snap, and made short work of clicking the like button over 82,000 times while leaving more than 180 comments in the first nine hours after it was shared to the network.

“This picture is giving me 8 Simple Rules vibes,” one of Kaley’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful picture. I love family time,” another adoring fan stated.

“Glad your enjoying the city this time of year. welcome to NYC!” a third comment read.

“I legitimately love your Instagram posts so much and seeing what an incredible person you are is just really heartwarming to me!!!” a fourth social media user gushed over the actress.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley Cuoco’s sister isn’t just in NYC to visit her. She’s also set to appear alongside her in The Flight Attendant, which will stream on HBO Max.