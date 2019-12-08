‘One Piece’ Episode 913 Features Emperor Kaido Demonstrating His Monstrous Power Against Straw Hat Pirates

The latest episode of One Piece —“Everyone is Annihilated! Kaido’s Furious Blast Breath!” — featured a huge dragon appearing in the sky above the Land of Wano. It turned out that it was Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, who transformed into a dragon using his devil fruit power. After consuming several barrels of alcohol, a drunk Emperor Kaido decided to leave their headquarters at Onigashima to look for Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law – the two masterminds of the destruction of his SMILE factories and the downfall one of his closest allies, former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo.

Everyone in the Land of Wano panicked after seeing Emperor Kaido in his dragon form, while Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought and some of their headliners were trying to find a way to prevent him from destroying the entire Okobore Town. Jack wanted to stop Emperor Kaido from wreaking havoc not because he cares for their lives, but because the people of Okobore Town are mostly the workers in their factories. One Piece Episode 913 featured Beast Pirates Headliner Basil Hawkins lying to Emperor Kaido.

Upon arriving at Okobore Town, Hawkins called Emperor Kaido and told him that Luffy, Law, and their comrades were hiding at the ruins of Oden’s Castle. When Jack asked him if he’s telling the truth, Hawkins admitted that he’s just lying. Hawkins explained to Jack that they could hit two birds in one stone by convincing Emperor Kaido to attack the ruins of Oden’s castle.

Aside from stopping him from destroying Okobore Town, Hawkins said that it would finally put an end to the legends about the ruins of Oden’s castle. Hawkins revealed that Shogun Kurozumi Orochi is fearing that Lady Kozuki Toki’s last words would come true. It was about the return of the Nine Red Scabbards in the Land of Wano to avenge Lord Kozuki Oden from Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

In One Piece Episode 913, Emperor Kaido changed his target from Okobore Town to the ruins of Oden’s castle. At first, the members of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Heart Pirates didn’t think that Emperor Kaido would ever find them at the ruins of Oden’s castle. However, they started to worry after Emperor Kaido positioned himself to launch an attack at their location.

Vinsmoke Sanji predicted what Emperor Kaido was about to do and immediately ordered his friends to leave the ruins of Oden’s castle. However, it seems like it was too late for them to escape as One Piece Episode 913 showed them getting caught by Emperor Kaido’s powerful fire blast. After witnessing what happened, Luffy was shocked, thinking that Emperor Kaido might have annihilated his crew. The final scenes of One Piece Episode 913 featured an angry Luffy preparing to avenge his friends against Emperor Kaido.