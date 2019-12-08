Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off Wardrobe Shocker As She Strips Down To Iconic Green Versace Dress During ‘SNL’ Opener

The superstar singer looked back on her unbelievable year and her most famous designer gown.

Jennifer Lopez pulled off a quick change act on Saturday Night Live. The superstar singer made a glorious return to NBC’s late-night show 19 years after her first stint as musical guest, and she brought along her famous dress Versace from that same era.

JLo took the stage at Studio 8H wearing a black tuxedo. While her buttoned-up wardrobe choice was a bit surprising, Lopez assured the audience “the best is yet to come” as she gave a rundown of her unbelievable year. In 2019, the mom of two got engaged to a Yankee (that’d be Alex Rodriguez), had her highest movie opening of all time with Hustlers, and walked the runway in Milan as she turned 50, just to name a few highlights.

Lopez ended her monologue with a cute rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” featuring the Rockettes. During the routine, the leggy ladies helped the “Jenny from the Block” singer hide as she slipped out of her tux and into the iconic green Versace dress she famously wore to the 2000 Grammys. The plunging, high-slit dress made massive headlines when JLo first wore it.

On Instagram, Saturday Night Live fans gave mixed reviews to the dress’ cameo.

“But it’s not the original dress though,” one viewer wrote.

“The Fashion Nova version,” another added.

“Still a tasteless dress,” a third viewer chimed in.

But when one commenter wrote, “We’re OVER the dress!!,” several others fired back to say, ‘No we’re not!”

Lopez broke the Internet when she wore the original dress back in 2000, according to Vogue. The sheer Versace number plunged well below the young singer’s belly button as she turned up on the arm of then-boyfriend Puff Daddy (now Diddy) at the music awards ceremony.

Earlier this year, the star shut down the runway at the spring/summer 2020 Versace show at Milan Fashion Week when she wore a reimagined version of the outrageous high-slit gown. Lopez was joined on the runway by designer Donatella Versace as she walked to a standing ovation.

While her green Versace gown stole the show on Saturday Night Live, Lopez had a few more surprises up her sleeve during her return hosting stint. In a pre-taped bit, the singer fell in love with SNL player Pete Davidson’s Chad character, thus breaking A-Rod’s heart. In another sketch, she peddled hoop earrings, and she was later part of a hip-hop Christmas caroling group.

JLo’s beauty was also the subject in an HGTV Home Makeover spoof in which she was married to a nerdy husband. Another sketch featured her character’s less attractive sisters trying to take her down.