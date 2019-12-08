‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: Liam Takes On Thomas In Spoilers Video

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week of November 9 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will continue going after what he wants. The spoilers video, entitled “Relentless Pursuit,” shows how the designer chases after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) takes on the man who is trying to destroy his family.

Last week, Thomas used his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), to try and convince Hope to return to Forrester Creations. He wants to coax Hope to come back to work because he wants to spend more time with her at work. The soap opera spoilers video shows how he pleads with Hope to consider his proposal.

“Can you give me a chance? Let’s work together,” Thomas begs Hope. The designer knows that if he can entice Hope to come back to work, it may be his only chance to drive a wedge between her and Liam.

When Hope tells Liam of her plans to return to the fashion house, she relays that Thomas will still be the lead designer for Hope For The Future. Liam will try to reason with the blonde and say, “He’s still after you. Every move that Thomas makes is a means to that end.”

But Thomas will try another tactic. He will suggest there they have another fashion show competition between Intimates and Hope For The Future. Hope may feel that she needs to redeem herself after losing against Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) last year. Thomas knows exactly how to play Hope and it seems as if he’s winning.

Thomas will opine, “With my talent and your vision, we can’t lose.” He feels that they make an unstoppable team and that they will with the competition if they work together.

“He’s up to no good,” Liam will warn Hope.

But Hope will consider the offer, especially when Thomas says, “Let me show you that I have changed.” She wants to believe that Thomas is no longer the same man, especially since they now legally also share a son.

When Liam sees that his pleas are falling upon deaf ears, he will approach Thomas. He knows that Thomas is still pursuing Hope and has just changed tactics. He will make it clear that he sees through Thomas and will threaten the designer.

“You need to back off.”

In The Bold and the Beautiful promo, Liam is livid. He means business when he tells Thomas, “I will never ever let you hurt Hope again.”

However, it seems as if Liam has forgotten who he is dealing with and what Thomas is capable of.