Walmart Canada Apologizes For Website Listing Of ‘Ugly’ Christmas Sweater Showing Santa Claus With Cocaine

Walmart Canada issued an apology after selling an adult “ugly” Christmas sweater that appeared to show Santa Claus with a pile of cocaine.

The sweater was part of a series listed on the Walmart.ca website, gaining some viral attention after several people shared images of the sweater on social media. The company then pulled the listing from its website and issued an apology, saying that the sweaters were sold by a third-party seller on the website and adding that it did not represent the company’s values.

“We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused,” a spokesperson told Global News.

The image showed Santa Claus with a white substance in front of him and the phrase “let it snow.” If the hints weren’t heavy enough, the sweater’s description spelled out that the reference was to cocaine.

“We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America,” the product description stated. “That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”

Walmart’s brick and mortar stores include a number of “ugly” Christmas sweaters, playing into the trend of adults holding parties where they wear the tacky holiday-themed apparel. But the adult-themed sweaters appeared to be exclusive to the website.

As Global News noted, the Santa Claus cocaine sweater wasn’t the only one that appeared on the website, and not the only one to cause a stir online. Another showed an upside-down snowman with a carrot nose and jingle bells in the shape of genitalia, and a third one showed Santa naked from the waist down and leaning into an open fireplace. The words “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire” bracketed the racy image. Many had shared images of these on social media as well.

The Global News report noted that the other racy Christmas sweaters were still being listed on the Walmart.ca website even after the company had apologized and removed the cocaine sweater.

Loading...

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

This is not the first time that Walmart has gotten in trouble after a risque product description on its website led to viral interest online. In 2017, the retail giant issued an apology after the N-word was used in the description for a weave skull cap, generating plenty of angry responses. As The Inquisitr reported, the company also blamed a third-party seller for the description used on the website.