‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey Stuns In Sparkly Garter Belt Mini Dress

Halle glittered like a diamond and showed off her dance moves during a show in Los Angeles.

Halle Bailey proved that she’s a real style star during a concert in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Halle and her sister, Chloe Bailey, used their joint Instagram page to show off the sparkly costumes that they rocked during their performance at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Halle, 19, and Chloe, 21, make up the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. There’s been an increased interest in the sister act since Halle was cast in Disney’s live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and their latest concert outfits might be evidence that Halle is going to rule the red carpet when she begins walking down it as a Disney princess.

In a snapshot of the Bailey sisters’ coordinated outfits, Halle was pictured rocking a dazzling black mini dress that had been completely bedazzled with glittering crystals. The garment had long sleeves and a wide, plunging V neck that exposed Halle’s bra. Her undergarment was also covered with rhinestones.

Halle’s dress featured a corset-like detail on the front that highlighted her slender waist. On a panel of fabric, tight clusters of crystals were arranged to look like the boning of a corset. The panel doubled as a garter belt that was attached to two crystal-covered straps. The straps extended down to the above-the-knee stockings that Halle was rocking. On her feet, she wore a pair of black lace-up booties that were also encrusted with crystals.

Halle wore her long box braids up in a high ponytail. For her beauty look, she sported dark curled lashes, shimmery silver eye shadow, and a glossy pink lip. Chloe’s makeup was almost identical to her sister’s, and the girls’ outfits were also very similar. Chloe’s ensemble was also covered with crystals, and it, too, included a garter belt. However, instead of completely matching her sister by sporting a mini dress, she rocked a hooded crop top and hot pants.

Chloe and Halle’s looks got plenty of love on Instagram, where their set of ten concert photos has received over 338,000 likes so far.

“Fire does not begin to describe these looks,” wrote musician TK Wonder in the comments section of their post.

“Shine Bright Like a Diamond,” read another response to their photos.

“These looks are everything omg,” a third fan wrote

“Wish I could be part of your world,” a fourth admirer remarked.

The sisters shared another post that included one video. In the short clip, they showed off their dance skills by dropping down low and bouncing up and down.

Some of the sisters’ followers responded to their posts by begging them to release their upcoming album. However, the grown-ish stars haven’t yet revealed when it will come out. Disney also hasn’t yet announced when fans can expect to see Halle singing under the sea in The Little Mermaid. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the movie finally found its Prince Eric last month. Halle’s love interest will be played by British actor Jonah Hauer-King.