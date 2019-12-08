Tamron Hall Denies Report She ‘Blew A Gasket’ After Learning Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Was Renewed

Tamron Hall is tamping down reports that a feud with Kelly Clarkson caused her to explode in anger this week.

After reports that the talk show host “blew a gasket” after learning of her competitor’s talk show being renewed, Tamron took to Instagram to deny the claims and said she was happy for the fellow Texan. She added that it’s unfortunate to see women facing a double standard in the entertainment industry.

“It’s ironic that a few days after I said on my show that I’ve seen ‘men storm out of rooms, puffing and huffing, and no one says anything’ while ‘women [who] speak up [are viewed] as difficult’ that someone would leak a false story about me being difficult,” Hall wrote. “As I said live on my show while defending Gabrielle Union, women are perceived as ‘difficult’ when they speak up. I have never once complained about Kelly’s renewal – I am so happy for my fellow Texan. I’m excited about my show and I can’t wait for season 2!!”

Hall was responding to a report from the Daily Mail that she exploded in frustration after learning that Clarkson’s daytime talk show just earned a second season. The report claimed that Hall wasn’t necessarily mad at Clarkson, but more upset that her own talk show doesn’t seem to have a solid direction. The report called Hall “controlling” and accused her of creating an unhealthy atmosphere on the set of her show.

An insider also claimed that Hall felt under greater pressure after leaving her job at NBC to start her own talk show. That has led her to feel increasingly afraid of failure, which the insider claimed was behind the alleged outburst this week.

After Hall’s denial, some others have come to her defense. Gabrielle Union appeared to return the favor, taking to Twitter to agree with Hall that women — especially black women — face a double standard when it comes to accusations.

They tried it. We've seen this soooooo many times, way too many to be fooled by the tired ass "Angry Black Woman" tropes.The photos selected ???????????? #comeonson @tamronhall thank you for being a truth teller. https://t.co/2gKXcuXJip — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 6, 2019

Both The Kelly Clarkson Show and Tamron Hall debuted in September 9 of this year, though success came faster for the former American Idol winner. As Variety noted in a report late last month, Clarkson’s show has been a ratings bonanza, rising to fourth among daytime talk shows, behind only the well-established Maury, Rachael Ray, and The Wendy Williams Show.

Hall’s show saw rising ratings for several weeks after its debut but slipped down to a 1.0 rating, compared to the healthy 1.5 rating earned by Clarkson’s show.