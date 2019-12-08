Alexis Skyy Puts On Thong & Fishnet Tights For Eye-Catching Instagram Videos

Alexis Skyy shared a couple of new Instagram videos with her fans yesterday, and the first one was all about her booty. She sported a revealing ensemble, which consisted of a red bra, black thong, and fishnet stockings. The thong that she wore was black with a pink ribbon in the front, while her stockings were high-waisted. She completed her look with a pair of dramatic, black heels.

The Love & Hip Hop star wore her hair down with luxurious curls, and she accessorized with a chain necklace and matching bracelet. Plus, she sported a silver watch and a light manicure.

The first video showed Alexis angling her back diagonally towards the camera. The clip began with a zoomed-in look at her booty. Her large butterfly tattoo on her right side was on display as she shook her hips slightly from side-to-side. The clip them zoomed out slightly and moved up to show her from her head down to her derriere. Alexis flipped her hair and glanced at the camera over both shoulders, exuding sultry vibes throughout.

The second video showed the reality TV star posing on the ground. She sat up and held herself up with her arms, as she propped up her right knee. The footage was shot on the set of a photoshoot as she sat on a light gray backdrop. Light streamed onto Alexis from the left side, and she was seen striking a couple of different poses while the cameras flashed.

Fans had lots of compliments to pay the reality TV star in the comments section.

“That’s one butterfly I would love to catch in my net.LoL,” wrote a follower.

“She throw it back, back, throw it backkkkk, I love that butterfly tattoo,” gushed an admirer.

Loading...

“Love when you get ready to shoot!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“D*mm my baby showing off today @alexisskyy_ keep them pics coming love,” said a fourth Instagram user.

The social media user may have their hopes answered, considering that Alexis has been sharing a steady stream of updates throughout the past day.

Plus, Alexis previously showed off her figure in a different way when she was spotted rocking a leather mini dress. The low-cut ensemble allowed her to show off her cleavage and featured half-length sleeves. It had a belt with a tortoiseshell buckle. She was seen posing inside a nice bathroom, and she took the selfie with her right hand. She accessorized with a black Saint Laurent purse and shoes.