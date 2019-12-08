NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Wants Antonio Brown To Join The Washington Redskins

Dwayne Haskins is hoping he can convince Antonio Brown to join the Washington Redskins.

Brown this week took to Instagram to post a lengthy apology for his recent actions, owning up to his bad behavior and essentially begging another team to give him a chance. After months of social media outbursts and attacks on the league and a number of teams, Brown appeared to realize that his chances of returning to the league could be dwindling and is vowing to stay on the straight and narrow if he gets another chance.

As NBC Sports noted, Haskins is hoping that will be in Washington. The rookie quarterback responded to Brown’s Instagram post with a bit of online recruitment.

“Letssss gooo bro. AB to DC,” Haskins wrote.

As the report noted, the two had already worked out in the offseason and seem to have a strong connection.

It’s not clear if the Redskins would have any interest in Brown, but there could be additional difficulties to signing him. Aside from the unpredictable few months in which he forced his way off the Pittsburgh Steelers and then the Oakland Raiders, Brown was accused of sexual misconduct on two separate occasions and reportedly sent an intimidating text message to one of the accusers — a message that was sent while he was inside the New England Patriots team facility.

Brown was released by the Patriots shortly afterward, but still faces an NFL investigation for the sexual misconduct claims and the prospect of being suspended. Any punishment would not go into effect until Brown signs with another team, so there is a chance he may not be eligible to play this season.

Loading...

While Haskins jumped at the chance to try recruiting the All-Pro wide receiver to Washington, there are many who believe that the post was aimed specifically at the Patriots. After being cut, Brown repeatedly made statements suggesting that the team should take him back, and a recent report said that there is considerable interest within the Patriots locker room to sign him again. Brown could potentially give a boost to the team’s struggling offense and help right the ship after the Patriots dropped two of their last four games.

The report noted that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would have the final say, leading many to believe that Brown’s apology was an attempt to get back in Kraft’s good graces. Brown had already issued an apology directly to Kraft and the Patriots.