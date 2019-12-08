NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Friendship With Cynthia Bailey & Shares If She Will Attend Her Wedding

NeNe Leakes gave an update on her relationship with her former friend and current Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey.

The Bravo show’s OG cast member sat down with Hollywood Life and shared her thoughts on Bailey and her upcoming nuptials. The model and entrepreneur recently revealed that she and her fiance, Mike Hill, would be getting married on October 10, 2020. During the interview, Leakes was asked if she would attend Bailey’s wedding if NeNe and her husband, Gregg ever received an invite.

“Yeah, sure,” Leakes confirmed to the outlet in response to the question.

Leakes then shared that she currently doesn’t have any animosity towards Bailey at the moment. She also revealed that, while RHOA fans saw their friendship play out and were under the impression that they were besties, that it wasn’t necessarily the case.

“We weren’t best friends, we were good friends,” Leakes said, agreeing that the two do genuinely care for each other. “We did care about each other at one point, yes.”

Bailey and Leakes were portrayed as good friends ever since Bailey made her debut in Season 3 of the series. The two bumped heads in Season 11 after Leakes thought that Bailey invited current housewife Kenya Moore to her Seagrams launch event. While Bailey insisted that she didn’t know that Moore was coming, Leakes was upset with her and said that she felt betrayed from her longtime friend. Leakes has since said in previous interviews that she wasn’t a fan of Bailey and Moore’s friendship, nor of Bailey’s portrayal of herself on the show. Leakes has also referred to Bailey as a “backstabber” in the past, which Bailey reportedly has since laughed off.

When asked about the comments that she made regarding Bailey in the past, Leakes shared that she currently stands by anything she said on the show or in interviews.

“No, I do not regret it,” Leakes said. “I stand by most things that I say, I can tell you that. I do not regret what I said. That’s what I saw and I’m not going to take my thoughts back.”

While Leakes may be in attendance at Bailey’s wedding, she refrained from congratulating her former friend publicly on social media. Moore, on the other hand, quickly reposted Bailey’s engagement on her Instagram page. The former beauty queen also left a touching message for her friend, saying that she was more than deserving of the love she is currently receiving from her fiance.